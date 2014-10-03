LaMarcus Aldridge Is “All In” With Trailblazers This Season and Beyond

It’s hard to imagine that it was just over a year ago that there were rumors floating around that All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge had demanded a trade, but that’s exactly the scenariowere facing after a disastrous end to the 2012-2013 season during which they lost (a franchise worst) 13 consecutive games and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Sure, Damian Lillard had shown tremendous promise during his Rookie of the Year campaign, but Aldridge had understandably grown weary of all the player turnover, personnel shakeups, and what seemed like an impending overhaul and rebuilding process.

Aldridge – consummate professional that he is – denied ever making such a request, but the writing was on the wall. And then last season happened. Winning, as the cliché goes, solves everything. But a lot of credit also goes to GM Neil Olshey who evidently took Aldridge and his camp aside during a meeting in Las Vegas and convinced him to give it one more season before skipping town. He wasn’t going to win any Executive of the Year awards for his offseason moves, but Olshey, at the very least, was able to make some noticeable upgrades to a bench rotation that was literally the worst in the NBA the previous season.

Still, the expectations were modest…right up until the Trailblazers stormed out to a 22-4 start, which included an 11-game win streak during the first month of the season. On December 12, Aldridge had the first ever 30-point, 25-rebound game in franchise history against the Houston Rockets when he went for 31 points and 25 boards. That was just a taste of what he had in store (particularly for the Rockets).

What followed was the best season of his career as he recorded career highs in points (23.2) rebounds (11.1) and assists (2.6), and there were stretches where you could make a solid case for Aldridge as the best power forward in the game and, depending on who you asked, even a fringe-MVP candidate. His play throughout the season was inspired, and it culminated in this third consecutive All-Star appearance and a third team All-NBA selection.

He led the team to 54 wins, which was a 21-game turnaround from the previous season, the biggest single-season turnaround in franchise history. They also landed the fifth seed in the loaded Western Conference and made it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, largely behind his transcendent play (and a lucky shot from one of his teammates). What a difference a year makes.

So naturally, the question on everyone’s mind this summer was Aldridge’s contract status. In July, however, he told the Oregonian that he would not, in fact, be signing a contract extension this summer. But not to worry: according to Aldridge, it’s simply a matter of waiting until next summer when he can re-up for more money.

Aldridge is in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million deal. If he signed an extension this summer, it would be limited to around three years and $55 million, whereas next summer, he can sign a max deal worth about $108 million over five years. So you can see his predicament.

“After the season, I said that me not re-signing wasn’t a sign that I don’t wanna be here,” he said. “It just didn’t make sense on my end. I felt like after I said that, that was all that had to be said. I’m not trying to not talk about it to hurt anybody’s feelings or make them think I’m trying to hide from it. It’s just that I don’t want that to be the focus. I want our focus to be being better this year, trying to advance further than last year.”

For Aldridge and his cohorts, the price tag that comes along with last year’s success is a whole new burden of expectation heading into the 2014-2015 campaign. Last season’s hot start was in many ways predicated on catching the rest of the league off-guard. That likely won’t be the case this time around as teams will be ready for them now. So how do Aldridge and the Blazers mitigate those circumstances?

“I feel like everyone came into [last] season with a chip on their shoulder because we were picked to finish last in everything,” Aldridge said. “Nobody felt like this team was good enough to do anything, so I kinda liked that hunger that everyone had, so we have to just find a way to reproduce that hunger within ourselves. If every guy comes into camp with that same hunger that we had last year, then anything’s possible.”

One of the hallmarks of this team last year was its chemistry, and that cohesion as a unit was reflected in the way they moved the ball and executed their offense in a manner that kept everyone involved and maintained focus on making the smart play as opposed to forcing the action. Replicating that chemistry is dependent on getting everyone to buy into Coach Terry Stott’s system, beginning at training camp.

“I definitely feel like we can be one of the top teams in the league, and I feel like it just starts tomorrow [at practice],” he said. “As I said last year, I feel like training camp always shows me a lot about a team, and I feel like if guys come in with the same mindset this year that they had last year as far as trying to get better defensively, being very unselfish, and trying to play for the team first, I feel like we can be one of those top teams. I feel like if guys come in here with different motives or different goals, then that can change everything.”

There was a lot of talk at media day on Monday about whether the Blazers considered themselves an “elite” team and what it means to embrace the prospect of being among the NBA’s elite. Without a doubt, the team’s offensive output under Stott’s blueprint was among the best in the league (they ranked fourth overall in scoring at 106.7 points per game), but they were a middling defense at best. Still, that was a dramatic improvement from where they were the previous year when they were at the bottom of the league in every major defensive category.

