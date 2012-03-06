LaMarcus Aldridge’s Customized “Put A Bird On It” Jersey

LaMarcus Aldridge is having an amazing year for the Trail Blazers as he became a first-time All-Star. Portland fans have really begun to embrace him as their franchise player. Aldridge has become so enmeshed in the local Portland culture that he appeared on the popular IFC Portland based sketch show, “Portlandia”, a couple weeks ago.

Here is a short clip from the episode:



If you haven’t watched “Portlandia”, you are missing out â€“ it’s a must watch. The show stars former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Fred Armisen and singer/actor Carrie Brownsten; through the show’s sketches the duo pokes fun of Portland’s image and culture for being an enclave for hipsters, hardcore organic foodies and liberalism.

Carrie Brownstein attended the Trail Blazers game last Friday night and received a one-of-a-kind custom jersey from Aldridge. LMA is a true fan of “Portlandia”, as he drew inspiration from the show’s popular sketch (Put a Bird on It) by putting a bird on the jersey.

If the Blazers end up selling this jersey to the general public expect them to fly off the shelves as hipster basketball fans would be lining up “new Jordan sneaker release” style to cop it.

