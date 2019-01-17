It’ll Cost You $3,500 To Film LaMelo Ball’s High School Team At An Upcoming Tournament

LaMelo Ball and the Ball family bring certain attention with them that makes them a little more interesting than the average basketball playing family. Between LaVar Ball’s outlandish statements, Lonzo Ball being an NBA player, and the Ball family’s failed attempt to make a name for themselves in Europe, there’s a lot of interest there for a lot of people.

So much interest that, unsurprisingly, they’d like to cash in on it. The Ball family’s brand, Big Baller Brand, wants to make some money off the hype surrounding the youngest brother as SPIRE Academy prepares to play at an upcoming tournament in Kentucky. According to a release, if you want to film one of SPIRE’s games at the tournament, then you need to give Big Baller Brand $3,500 at the gate. Yes, that’s right, $3,500.

