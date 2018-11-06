LaMelo Ball Is Returning To High School At Spire Institute In Ohio

Getty Image

LaMelo Ball left high school last year to join his brother LiAngelo in Lithuania on a pro team and then later in his father LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association. In doing so, he forfeited his amateur status making it so he would not be able to play college ball.

After a year in which he dominated the JBA against less than stellar competition in games with ridiculous scores (although, not quite as ridiculous now that we see the scoring uptick in the NBA this season), the youngest Ball brother will return to the high school ranks so he can play against quality competition within his age group, as the family announced on Tuesday.

Ball will be joining Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, a prep school, per SLAM, that will face off against some of the top prep schools in the country this season, giving Ball a chance to show scouts his skills against the best prospects in the country. According to SLAM, his first game is likely to be against La Lumiere on November 13, and in January the team will take on prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy. As for Ball’s status as an amateur for high school ball, he apparently wasn’t getting paid directly and therefore will be eligible shortly.