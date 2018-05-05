LaMelo Ball Will Headline LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association This Fall

05.04.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

We already knew the Ball family was done with Lithuania. It now it seems the whole of Europe is off the radar for LaVar Ball’s sons for now. After leaving Vytautas early due to a lack of playing time, it didn’t take long for LaMelo Ball to find a new home.

The high school-age Ball won’t return to high school and isn’t eligible for the NCAA because of his brief stint as a professional in Lithuania, but luckily for him, his father already has a new league in mind for LaMelo to ball out in.

LaVar announced that LaMelo will be one of the NBA hopefuls who will play in the Junior Basketball Association this fall, the startup league he is organizing himself. Ball said Friday that his youngest son will play in the developmental league he hopes will snag some attention, and top prospects, from the likes of college basketball and the growing NBA G League. Ball said the league will give LaMelo a chance to “take it to another level.”

