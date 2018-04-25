Getty Image

It seems the Ball family excursion to Lithuania has abruptly ended.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving BC Vytautas, the professional basketball team they signed with to start their hoops careers in an attempt to avoid the NCAA and prepare for the NBA.

The three-month odyssey of playing professional basketball on another continent now appears to be at an end. Ball first moved his kids overseas after LiAngelo left UCLA following a Chinese shoplifting incident. According to journalist Donatas Urbonas, the Ball’s time in Lithuania is over.