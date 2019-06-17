LaMelo Ball Will Play In Australia And Hopes To Be The Top Pick In The 2020 NBA Draft

06.17.19 46 mins ago

The big Ball family news of the weekend was a new NBA team for Lonzo to play for this fall, but it turns out LaMelo Ball will also have new digs next season. The 17-year-old from Chino Hills does not have NCAA eligibility after a stint in Lithuania along with his brother, LiAngelo.

Since then, Ball has played in a basketball league organized by his father and for an Ohio school, but his next step appears to be a trip across the world to play in Australia. Rumors swirled that Ball had interest in playing in the National Basketball League in Australia, and that was confirmed on Monday.

The news broke on ESPN’s The Jump, where LaVar and LaMelo Ball were guests to talk about his future in hoops.

