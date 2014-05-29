Watch Lance Stephenson Amble Into The Heat Huddle

The Pacers’ Lance Stephenson does not shy away from doing whatever it takes to gain an advantage in a game. Besides relying on his basketball skills, “Born Ready” will exploit any advantage he can to get in an opponent’s head.

Stephenson took it to a whole new level in Game 5 against the Heat on Wednesday night. In the third quarter, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was huddled with his players, Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole, when Stephenson decided to join the party. He blatantly walks into their conversation on the sideline, even extending his neck into the group’s faces.

Surprisingly, Stephenson’s brazen nosiness did not dismay the referees, though Spoelstra wasn’t too happy about the theatrics.

As stated above, Stephenson pulled out all the stops in Game 5, including gently blowing into LeBron James’ ear to earn the award for creepy moment of the game.

Now that the Pacers have forced a Game 6, who knows what Lance Stephenson will do next? Stay tuned.

(video via cjzerovids; GIFs via @_MarcusD_)

