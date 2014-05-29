Watch Lance Stephenson Amble Into The Heat Huddle

#Miami Heat
05.29.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Pacers’ Lance Stephenson does not shy away from doing whatever it takes to gain an advantage in a game. Besides relying on his basketball skills, “Born Ready” will exploit any advantage he can to get in an opponent’s head.

Stephenson took it to a whole new level in Game 5 against the Heat on Wednesday night. In the third quarter, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was huddled with his players, Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole, when Stephenson decided to join the party. He blatantly walks into their conversation on the sideline, even extending his neck into the group’s faces.

Surprisingly, Stephenson’s brazen nosiness did not dismay the referees, though Spoelstra wasn’t too happy about the theatrics.

As stated above, Stephenson pulled out all the stops in Game 5, including gently blowing into LeBron James’ ear to earn the award for creepy moment of the game.

Now that the Pacers have forced a Game 6, who knows what Lance Stephenson will do next? Stay tuned.

(video via cjzerovids; GIFs via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONMIAMI HEATSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP