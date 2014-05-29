Lance Stephenson Blowing On Things Becomes An Internet Meme

During last night’s game, Lance Stephenson was in full crazy mode, even blowing into LeBron’s ear and joining a Heat huddle uninvited. Well, because of that one act, he became the latest meme to make the rounds online. We’ve collected the best ones.



To start, here’s how the Leaning Tower of Pisa happened:

On Tuesday, 50 Cent threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets game. It was wide left. No we know why:

Be careful, Kim. Lance is lurking:

Here’s what Lance was really blowing at:

And this right here is my personal favorite:

Lance Stephenson’s strange antic last night caught in one perfect meme. pic.twitter.com/UdppuIJslv — ESPN (@espn) May 29, 2014

By way of Lang Whitaker, comes this “Titanic” SB Nation GIF:

Paul George summed it up quite nicely after seeing video of the ear blow seen ’round the world:

PG after seeing video of Lance blowing into Lance’s ear: “I hope his breath wasn’t too bad for LeBron." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 29, 2014

As for LeBron, he told reporters in the post-game press conference: “I blew in my wife’s ear before. That was definitely a defensive tactic.”

What do you think?

