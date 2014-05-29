Lance Stephenson Blowing On Things Becomes An Internet Meme

05.29.14 4 years ago

During last night’s game, Lance Stephenson was in full crazy mode, even blowing into LeBron’s ear and joining a Heat huddle uninvited. Well, because of that one act, he became the latest meme to make the rounds online. We’ve collected the best ones.

To start, here’s how the Leaning Tower of Pisa happened:

On Tuesday, 50 Cent threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets game. It was wide left. No we know why:

Be careful, Kim. Lance is lurking:

Here’s what Lance was really blowing at:

And this right here is my personal favorite:

By way of Lang Whitaker, comes this “Titanic” SB Nation GIF:

Paul George summed it up quite nicely after seeing video of the ear blow seen ’round the world:

As for LeBron, he told reporters in the post-game press conference: “I blew in my wife’s ear before. That was definitely a defensive tactic.”

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP