Lance Stephenson Called For Laughable Taunting Technical

The Indiana Pacers are go 8-0 after beating their Western Conference doppelgÃ¤ngers, the Memphis Grizzlies. But it’s Lance Stephenson that’s the story. He put together a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Pacers win their eighth consecutive game to start the season. It makes Stephenson’s ridiculous taunting technical almost worth it, too.

It happened with around four minutes left in the second quarter. Stephenson palmed the ball and did a little fake at Tony Allen‘s face. That was enough for a T it appears, with the referee saying that it was taunting.

Be careful how you ball fake from now on fellas.

Was this the dumbest taunting technical you’ve ever seen?

