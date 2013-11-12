Lance Stephenson Called For Laughable Taunting Technical

The Indiana Pacers are go 8-0 after beating their Western Conference doppelgÃ¤ngers, the Memphis Grizzlies. But it’s Lance Stephenson that’s the story. He put together a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Pacers win their eighth consecutive game to start the season. It makes Stephenson’s ridiculous taunting technical almost worth it, too.
It happened with around four minutes left in the second quarter. Stephenson palmed the ball and did a little fake at Tony Allen‘s face. That was enough for a T it appears, with the referee saying that it was taunting.
Be careful how you ball fake from now on fellas.
Was this the dumbest taunting technical you’ve ever seen?
That official is a hack.
This referee seriously should be fined 5 grand for flopping.
I can’t wait for Stern to go, so the league can remove all of these ridiculous rules. Bring back taunting, bring back trash talk and for goodness sake, let them play ball….
What’s his face from the magic did it. Matt Barnes. He did it to Kobe.
I can promise you that Adam “Pyat Pree” Sliver is no better.
Lance Stephenson grew up playing streetball. He was well known at Rucker Park when he was 16. It has to come out a bit sometimes.
Horrible, horrible call. Still not the worst I’ve seen. That would be Ron Garretson on Sheed:
[www.youtube.com]