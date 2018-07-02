Lance Stephenson Is The Latest Veteran To Join The Los Angeles Lakers

07.01.18

ESPN

The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest splash possible on Sunday night, as the team’s pursuit of LeBron James paid off in the form of the best player in the world joining the team on a four-year deal. With James in place, the team is focusing on putting veteran pieces around him, starting with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a one-year contract.

Fast forward a few hours and Los Angeles has decided to bring another veteran on board on a one-year deal, and oh boy, is this one a doozy. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have agreed to a deal with Lance Stephenson.

Haynes also brought word of the short-term deal Stephenson will sign.

