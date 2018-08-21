Lance Stephenson Shed Light On His Infamous Decision To Blow In LeBron James’ Ear

08.20.18

LeBron James is always in control on the basketball court and that was on full display during the 2018 NBA Playoffs when he baited long-time nemesis Lance Stephenson into a technical foul. Of course, no one in the basketball world was overly surprised when James got the best of Stephenson in a mental battle on the hardwood but, in the same breath, that interaction conjured memories of the infamous incident in which Stephenson bizarrely decided to blow in James’ ear.

That particular choice was covered from every angle back in 2014 but, with Stephenson now joining James as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, the veteran swingman sat down for a lengthy interview with The Score that also happened to include reflection on the ear-blowing moment.

