The Lakers View Lance Stephenson As The Team’s Dennis Rodman, Which Doesn’t Make Sense

07.11.18 3 Comments

Of all the Los Angeles Lakers’ free agent signings this summer, none of them were more strange than the decision to bring Lance Stephenson on board. Beyond the fact that his best asset is his ability to annoy the living hell out of LeBron James, his game is a weird fit alongside the best basketball player in the world because he’s not much of a threat to do all that much on offense.

The Lakers have been adamant that James has signed off on every move they’ve made this summer, though, and on Wednesday, general manager Rob Pelinka laid out the logic behind bringing Stephenson on board. Basically, Pelinka wants Stephenson to fill a role made famous by Dennis Rodman or Metta World Peace: Be the annoying guy who plays defense and rebounds.

Rodman is the best non-center rebounder in basketball history, and his ability to guard anyone on defense made him an invaluable asset. World Peace is also on the short list of the best defenders to ever live, as he was willing and able to absolutely bully anyone he wanted on that end of the floor.

