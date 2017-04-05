Getty Image

Lance Stephenson hasn’t been the hottest commodity in the NBA world in recent years. It has gotten to the point where the move by the Indiana Pacers to sign the veteran swingman to a three-year, $12 million contract was widely panned by analysts. However, “Born Ready” has always been something of a cult hero in Indiana due to his first stint with the club. In fact, Stephenson recently compared his return to the Pacers to Michael Jordan coming out of retirement.

I asked Lance what he thinks Tuesday will be like…. His answer might be the most Lanciest thing ever: pic.twitter.com/DplfhkdXgv — Michael Grady (@Grady) April 1, 2017

In that hilarious audio clip, Stephenson predicts a “crazy” atmosphere, and on Tuesday evening, the now 26-year-old experienced just that.