Lance Stephenson Shows Respect To LeBron & Heat On Instagram

We’ve been writing about it all afternoon, but after attempting to goad LeBron James and his Heat teammates to retaliate with an endless parade of nonsense on the court, Lance Stephenson proved there wasn’t any deeply-held animus — at least on his side.
Stephenson’s Instagram post today thanked his Pacers teammates while also giving respect to James and the Heat, with Lance writing the Heat “deserve” their win.
Here’s the full caption along with the photo Stephenson posted showing James embracing him after the series concluded last night:
I have much respect for LeBron and the heat. This was a great series they deserve it all love to Heat. Want to say that I’m so proud of my teammates we work so hard all year to get to point, Everything is a learning experience and getting better every year love u guys Pacer nation and thanks to all of our Pacer fans love y’all too.
Respect. Classic wrestling move, Chael Sonnen showed respect to Silva when he was humbled in defeat. It’s just a game remember. LeBron knows that, he’s like Neo controlling the Matrix
No matter what he says now, no way Bird doesn’t ship him off first chance he gets…
They have no good reason to ship any core player off. Their support pieces on the bench could use some tweaking but that’s it. Lance is fine.
Well if that is the case, then they better get Hibbert and George into off-season heart surgery. Cause they didn’t play with one in this series.