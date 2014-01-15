Lance Stephenson’s Campaign Video For The All-Star Game Is Amazing

Pacers wing Lance Stephenson is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes per game, and the Pacers have the best record in the league at 30-7. It makes sense he would be in discussion, and like a lot of players â€” specifically Kevin Love and DeMarcus Cousins â€” there’s a campaign to get him into the yearly game. Except Stephenson’s unique game gets the perfect pitchman in “Sir-Lance-Alot.”

Sir-Lance-Alot sounds and looks a lot like Lance Stephenson. He even uses Brooklyn similes to describe Stephenson’s game: “he goes left, he goes right like the Q Train to Coney Island.” But Sir-Lance-Alot has longer hair and prefers suspenders and a smile to Stephnson’s baggy shorts and a grimace.

Vote for Lance Stephenson when you cast your All-Star game ballot. It might be the only chance to see Sir-Lance-Alot again.

