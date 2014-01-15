Lance Stephenson’s Campaign Video For The All-Star Game Is Amazing

01.15.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Pacers wing Lance Stephenson is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes per game, and the Pacers have the best record in the league at 30-7. It makes sense he would be in discussion, and like a lot of players â€” specifically Kevin Love and DeMarcus Cousins â€” there’s a campaign to get him into the yearly game. Except Stephenson’s unique game gets the perfect pitchman in “Sir-Lance-Alot.”

Sir-Lance-Alot sounds and looks a lot like Lance Stephenson. He even uses Brooklyn similes to describe Stephenson’s game: “he goes left, he goes right like the Q Train to Coney Island.” But Sir-Lance-Alot has longer hair and prefers suspenders and a smile to Stephnson’s baggy shorts and a grimace.

Vote for Lance Stephenson when you cast your All-Star game ballot. It might be the only chance to see Sir-Lance-Alot again.

[h/t FTW]

