Landon Donovan Joins James Harden For Part II Of Foot Locker’s “Short Memories”

08.12.14 4 years ago

It was hard for even the biggest hoop-heads not to get swept up in the mania surrounding the 2014 World Cup. Almost as big a story as the United States’ underdog run to the knockout round was Landon Donovan not making coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s team. As Donovan tells James Harden in part two of Foot Locker’s “Short Memories,” though, he remembers his World Cup experience a bit differently than the rest of us.

Kudos to Donovan to for being a good sport. And we actually still don’t think his insistence – despite factual evidence refuting it – is any more ridiculous than Scottie Pippen’s subjective boast from Part I of “Short Memories.”

(Videos via Foot Locker)

