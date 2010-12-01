Landry Fields is right behind Blake Griffin in NBA Rookie of the Year race

Remember back in the day when John Wall was all but declared NBA Rookie of the Year before the season began? When something like 75% of NBA general managers and an even higher percentage of fans and media had Wall’s name carved on the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy?
Then Blake Griffin, by seeking to kill defenders via aggravated rim assault, reminded everybody he was still alive. Then Wall suffered some nagging injuries. And now after the first full month of the season, a surprise contender has conceivably taken the silver-medal spot between Griffin and Wall.
Knicks swingman Landry Fields, the second-round draft pick who cracked the starting lineup by Opening Night, was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month today, finishing ahead of Wall, Philadelphia’s Evan Turner and New Jersey‘s Derrick Favors, the top three picks in the 2010 Draft.
I feel like I’m one of the few people in New York who had not only been aware of Fields’ game before he got drafted, but also knew how good he could be. As a native West Coaster, I followed Fields when he played at Stanford and led the Pac-10 in scoring as a senior. Now the 6-7 rookie is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while the Knicks are above-.500 and contending for a playoff spot. Fields ranks second among rookies in field-goal percentage (54.4%), and turned in a 21-point, 17-board effort against the Nuggets on Nov. 16.
Griffin, as expected, won Rookie of the Month for the Western Conference. He is averaging 20.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, one of only three players in the League putting up 20-and-10 numbers.
My All-NBA Rookie Team through November
G – John Wall (Wizards)
G – Eric Bledsoe (Clippers)
F – Landry Fields (Knicks)
F – Blake Griffin (Clippers)
C – DeMarcus Cousins (Kings)
This guy is good and I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season goes. As strange as it may sound, I still have Wall as my #1 pick for ROY. I thought he was clearly better than Griffin before he got hurt.
Griffin’s been very impressive but Wall was even better the first 10 games of the season.
I’m hoping the rockets bring Patrick Patterson back up and he starts to ball so that the all rookie team could be 80% Kentucky.
while john wall posted some amazing numbers, please remember that he is essentially the team in washington… before arenas came back from injuries, who else were the options on that wizards team?
if griffin dominated the ball as much as wall, i’m sure his numbers would be even more monstrous…
even though clippers are underperforming (as usual) please keep in mind that griffin had to share the ball with eric gordon (team usa) and partially with kaman (all star last year) and davis (former all star, current ball hog)
all things considered, i do agree with this article’s sentiment that fields is right there in the mix… espeically because he’s thriving in a scrappy situation (amare demands the ball, gallo was a higher offensive option, felton is just starting to come on his own as a pg, and other ball centric players such as t. douglas) plus nyc has a better record than either the wiz or the clips…
i just hope the clips don’t do nothing stupid like trade griffin for reshard lewis of the magics… although that would create the most atheltic 4/5 combo EVER… can you imagine how d.howard and griffin will terrorize opponents?
@hakasan
You know Deondre Jordan ain’t so bad on the athletic scale you now? Lol.
He just doesn’t have the all around skill and awareness of Howard.
Yeah. For Griffin to average his 20 and 10 on a greedy, selfish, talented team like the Clippers, plus provide the stupendous poster dunk/moments he does, how can you argue against him?
And the Clippers are actually competing/winning a little.
@s.a.c.
you’re right… d.jordan is definitely atheletic… but he’s like a bundle of energy with no control… i don’t remember ever seeing howard being so raw… even right out of high school…
if only steve blake stayed this side of the staples center hahaha…
Landry is a G!
One day at LB State open gym, he dunked on me
it was pretty demoralizing
i had no chance
GO LANDRY
he’s good, especially for a 2nd rnd pick, but John Wall still could have gotten rookie of the month with the few games he played. I just don’t trust anyone putting up numbers in the NY system. It all seems so fake.
dimemag showin the knicks alotta love today
Normally, i would stay this is a bs claim but I was just thinking the other day that Landry Fields is easily the 3rd best rookie in this yrs class. I remember watching NBATV training camp and was wondering who f is this dude starting over chandler. Good pick up knicks and the 2nd rd pick fields who is about to get paid real quickly
Holy shit! 17 boards as a swingman? That is impressive! Really like this dude’s game. One of those guys that always seems to be at the right place at the right time. I love those tough players who FORCE coaches to recognize their game, even if they enter the league without the name. You cant help but root for a guy like Fields. Looks like he’ll get paid like Wes Matthews, another tough, unheralded swingman if he keeps up the good work.
I remember Austin talkin about dude a lot when they drafted, he is a dope ball player for sure. Those mid size west coast dudes always seem to fall through the cracks a bit!
Fields is a good player, but his numbers are inflated playing for the knicks. His name shouldn’t even be mentioned with Blake Griffin
@ the cynic
dunno if u watch many knick games, but the #s he puts up are by cleaning up the glass, taking it strong to the hole etc. nothing really to do with the knicks system. and the knicks this year actually run and gun as much as the suns did when d’antoni coached them
@superfreak
just to clarify what i posted, i was referring to there being nothing but crappy rebounders on the knicks along with the high number of possession(just like the suns who had hugely inflated numbers). Not trying to knock the guy, i like him, but numbers do lie sometimes. Another example of this would be Kevin Love and his Moses Malone like numbers. To back up your point though i have only seen 3 knick games, maybe 4
I’m really only trying to make the point, Fields is nowhere near the player Blake Griffin has been. He is definitely the best rookie since Lebron and arguably the best rookie since Tim Duncan
Griffin is safe for ROY. it’s game over for everyone else.
but Fields and John Wall are fighting for a close second. I’m a Knick fan so I pick fields but Wall is on my fantasy team. lol