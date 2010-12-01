Landry Fields is right behind Blake Griffin in NBA Rookie of the Year race

Remember back in the day when John Wall was all but declared NBA Rookie of the Year before the season began? When something like 75% of NBA general managers and an even higher percentage of fans and media had Wall’s name carved on the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy?

Then Blake Griffin, by seeking to kill defenders via aggravated rim assault, reminded everybody he was still alive. Then Wall suffered some nagging injuries. And now after the first full month of the season, a surprise contender has conceivably taken the silver-medal spot between Griffin and Wall.

Knicks swingman Landry Fields, the second-round draft pick who cracked the starting lineup by Opening Night, was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month today, finishing ahead of Wall, Philadelphia’s Evan Turner and New Jersey‘s Derrick Favors, the top three picks in the 2010 Draft.

I feel like I’m one of the few people in New York who had not only been aware of Fields’ game before he got drafted, but also knew how good he could be. As a native West Coaster, I followed Fields when he played at Stanford and led the Pac-10 in scoring as a senior. Now the 6-7 rookie is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while the Knicks are above-.500 and contending for a playoff spot. Fields ranks second among rookies in field-goal percentage (54.4%), and turned in a 21-point, 17-board effort against the Nuggets on Nov. 16.

Griffin, as expected, won Rookie of the Month for the Western Conference. He is averaging 20.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, one of only three players in the League putting up 20-and-10 numbers.