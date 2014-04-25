Larry Bird’s Face Sums Up Indiana’s Game 3 Loss

04.24.14 4 years ago

The Pacers, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Midas for NBA bloggers as they’ve self-destructed over the last two-plus months, lost Game 3 to the Hawks Thursday night, 98-85. The loss puts them in a 2-1 hole with Game 4 in Atlanta looming on Saturday afternoon. The expression of Pacers president Larry Bird during the game pretty well sums up what’s happened to the team with the best regular season record in the Eastern Conference this year.

Earlier today Larry Bird’s “sources” told Blazers GM Terry Pritchard, Frank Vogel‘s job is safe. This was tweeted out after reports surfaced Vogel was in danger of getting canned if the Pacers didn’t make the Finals this year.

But — and this isn’t really an overreaction if you watched the lethargic way the Pacers played — what if Indiana fails to get out of the first round?

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

