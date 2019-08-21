Getty Image

A mural in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis has drawn the ire of one of the state’s favorite sons, even though it was meant to depict him in a positive light. According to the Indianapolis Star, artist Jules Muck made a mural of Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Larry Bird, but gave it a twist: numerous tattoos on Bird’s arms, neck, and face.

It’s a lighthearted bit of art — Muck told the Star that “It’s nothing personal against Larry, I actually think it’s funnier to put tattoos on people who don’t have them.” But the Hick from French Lick wasn’t big on the tattoos, so his lawyer, Gary Sallee, reached out to Muck to come to a resolution.