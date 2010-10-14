Larry Johnson x Packer Shoes x Fila FX-100 “4-Point Play Pack”

Larry Johnson‘s 4-point play might be one of the most memorable shots in NBA history. So to honor LJ and his legendary Game 3 heroics, Packer Shoes and Fila are hosting the former Knicks star tonight at a special in-store event to re-release the Fila FX-100 with a special “4-Point Play Pack.” Check out more info and pictures after the jump.
Featuring four original colorways of the classic model, 100 individually numbered pairs of each colorway will be available for a fitting price of $100 each. But if you get there early, the first 100 people to buy a pair will also receive a free t-shirt. Posters and stickers will also be given away, with Larry in attendance to meet fans and sign shoes, boxes and posters.
So if you want to get your hands on these or meet LJ, swing through Packer Shoes in Teaneck, New Jersey tonight. Doors open at 6:30pm.
Packer Shoes
941 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201.837.2022
What do you think?
Source: Sneaker News
I want them! It’s funny. I remember that play so vividly. So how can I get that pack!? Or is it only at the store?
Useless shoes from a useless shoe company remembering a useless guy who has a useless memory from a useless team in a useless city.
Keyword here: useless.
Fila? I had no idea they still existed.
i thought Grandmama was with converse?
USELESS CITY? WATCH YOUR MOUTH HATER. IT’S CALLED THE EMPIRE STATE FOR A REASON.
Useless is Useless… Stupid as Stupid does.
That shot being ruled as good was one of the shadiest in modern NBA officiating history.
No. 3: Useless post from a useless poster
I remember that play. That team was my favorite New York roster.
That play was Bogus!!! He didn’t even get fouled and the shot went up after the wistle.
The shoes are still classics!!!