Larry Nance Jr. Shoved Marcus Morris After Being Taunted Following A Block

05.23.18 1 hour ago

It took five games, but the first real kerfuffle of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavs and Celtics came early in the second quarter of Game 5 in Boston.

Marcus Morris’ involvement comes as little surprise from the Boston side, but Cleveland’s participant being Larry Nance Jr. probably wasn’t very high on the props board. Anyway, those were the two who found themselves going toe-to-toe after Morris blocked an alley-oop attempt from Nance.

Morris then proceeded to stand over Nance and yell something at him, which made him upset, and led Nance to popping up and shoving Morris, leading to a bit of a scrum before others stepped in cooler heads prevailed.

