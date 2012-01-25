Larry Nance Jr. Takes After His Father With Jumpman Logo Dunk

01.25.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

During his senior year at Revere High School (Richfield, Ohio), Larry Nance Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.6 steals and 2.3 assists per game. This year, the son of NBA legend Larry Nance (the NBA’s first dunk champ) has contributed right away at Wyoming, including this ridiculous dunk from last night.

