Larry Nance Jr. has a better perspective on the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers than most. He’s been a teammate of all of the team’s promising young players, and at the trade deadline last year, he became a teammate of Los Angeles’ newest superstar, LeBron James. He understands what happens when you play with James, and he is knows first-hand the talent that guys like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball possess.

Theoretically, this means that Nance has a pretty good idea of how good the Lakers can be this year once they’re able to get clicking. The Daily Express in the United Kingdom caught up with Nance to ask him what he thinks Los Angeles can accomplish andn, in his eyes, having James means the sky is the limit and that this team has the potential to get to the NBA Finals.

“With LeBron, anything is possible,” Nance said. “I think it’ll be a very tough road because arguably three of the best four teams are out west.