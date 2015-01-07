Larry Sanders Refutes Report Of Telling Bucks He No Longer Wants To Play

Just 24 hours after a report surfaced that Larry Sanders recently told his team that he no longer wants to play basketball, the talented, mercurial center was on the Milwaukee Bucks’ bench in dress attire for their loss to the Phoenix Suns. More important is that Sanders publicly refuted that rumor to reporters after the game, insisting it’s “not true.”

Here’s Sanders on the incendiary report from a video via the Bucks’ official website:

I figured with my absence something was going to come out sooner or later. You know, that’s not true. But what is true I would say is I’m in the process of working things out now internally to do what’s best for my psyche and my physical health going forward. So there’s a lot of evaluating going on. There’s a lot of inside talk just to put myself in the best place for my health right now.

Asked if there was a timeline for his return, Sanders demurred:

There’s not right now. I kind of go by recommendation, so… Just definitely keep my ear to those who are close to me and see what they say is best for my health going forward.

Though the 26 year-old maintains he’s “making progress,” he says playing isn’t an option until he’s fully resolved what ails him:

Definitely making progress. Trying to get to the root of a lot of issues and get them corrected going forward… Without these things being corrected I don’t think basketball is something that I could even do.

Sanders’ problems are serious, obviously, and hardly merit speculation from those so far removed from the situation. But that hasn’t stopped thousands of fans from directing ire his way.

Basketball is a job for NBA players even though it’s a hobby for the vast majority of us. If Sanders is emotionally or physically unfit to perform, he’s absolutely entitled to stepping away from the “office” just like you are – irrespective of what he does for a living or his $44 million contract.

The video linked above – which we highly, highly recommend viewing – is a helpful reminder that basketball stars are people first and foremost. Watching Sanders uncomfortably and somewhat emotionally dance around the real issue at hand makes it clear that returning to work posthaste should be the last thing on his mind. 6-11 or 5-11, multi-millionaire or hourly worker, that takeaway remains the same.

Here’s hoping Sanders gets the help he needs to regain full health. Only then should anyone champion for his return to the court.

