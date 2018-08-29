Getty Image

The Las Vegas Aces are the winners of the 2019 WNBA Draft Lottery. Entering the lottery with the second-best odds of securing the top pick, the ping pong balls bounced Las Vegas’ way. Now, for the second year in a row, the Aces will select atop the WNBA Draft with the hopes of hitting a home run at No. 1, which they did last year when they selected A’ja Wilson with the top pick.

Here’s how the 2019 WNBA Draft will break down:

1. Las Vegas

2. New York

3. Indiana

4. Chicago

5. Dallas

6. Minnesota

7. Los Angeles

8. Phoenix

9. Connecticut

10. Washington

11. Atlanta

12. Seattle

Despite missing the WNBA Playoffs by one game during their inaugural season in Las Vegas — the team has actually had the top pick in three straight drafts when you factor in San Antonio Stars pick Lindsay Plum in 2017 — the Aces were able to come out on top. This is because the WNBA weighs lottery odds by the past two years, and despite being the first team to miss the postseason in 2017, their record over the past two years was still the second-worst in the league.