Last Man Standing: When Will The Hornets Lose Their First Game?

I have a call in to Vegas, but I guarantee the odds of the Hornets starting the season 8-0 were staggering. Not to mention, there is no one that had them as the NBA’s last remaining unbeaten team. With that said, it’s time we start to look at New Orleans’ upcoming schedule and figure out when their first loss will be. Here we go:

Monday, Nov. 15 at Dallas (6-2)

In a heated Southwest Division battle, the Hornets will arguably have their toughest opponent of the season when they take on the Mavericks tonight in Dallas. The Mavs have won three in a row, and the Hornets don’t necessarily have the length up front to guard Dirk Nowitzki. But if anyone has watched Hornets/Mavs games in the past, they know that Jason Kidd wants nothing to do with Chris Paul.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 vs. Dallas (6-2)

If the Hornets manage to eek out the victory tonight, expect them to take care of business at home as well. Sure, Dallas will have added fire after a loss at home, but the crowd at the Hive will be buzzing.

Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Cleveland (4-5)

Everyone’s surprised at how good the Cavs have been this year – especially on the road (3-1). But if the Hornets win back-to-back games against the Mavs, odds are they can beat the Cavs at home.

Sunday, Nov. 21 at Sacramento (3-6)

Arco is notorious for being one of the toughest arenas to play in, but the Kings are just 1-4 at home this season. If the Hornets make it to 11-0, you might as well chalk this one up too.

Monday, Nov. 22 at L.A. Clippers (1-9)

Next.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Utah (7-3)

In their last game before Thanksgiving, this is by far the toughest on the Hornets’ schedule. And the way the Jazz are playing right now, I don’t think anyone wants to face them. Let alone at home.

What do you think? When will the Hornets lose their first game?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.