LeBron and the Heat Stab the Bulls in the Heart

If these conference finals proved anything, it’s that experience means something. But so does thirst. That thirst for a ring drove the Mavs to take out the Thunder and last night, the Heat, specifically LeBron James, used that thirst to stab Chicago in the heart. With three minutes left, the Bulls were up 12, playing the exact rumble-in-the-mud game they wanted with the exact relentlessness we expected, and we figured it was a formality. Game 6. Miami. Here we come. Except it didn’t happen. The Heat came back to win 83-80. They survived more than anything else, simply the last men standing in this brawl. And sometimes, that’s all you need. So finally the NBA is going to get what they want: LeBron vs. Ko…wait what? Oh yeah … Down 12 with three minutes left, Miami closed quickly on a D-Wade three-point play and a LeBron trey. After a D-Rose (9-for-29 shooting, 25 points, eight assists) floater, Wade banged a four-point play and James walked into a three on the next possession to tie it up. Sense a theme? The King provided the finishing touches with a steal off Rose (117 points on 120 shots this series) and a one-dribble pull-up over Ronnie Brewer (how did he not know James would go left and rise?) Rose had a couple of chances, but he failed those as well. First, he missed a potential-tying free throw. Then, his three was blocked by ‘Bron at the buzzer. Unreal finish. LeBron answered every question possible: his clutch, his deep shooting, his defense, his competitive spirit, and he did it all against the MVP (who couldn’t score late and was the one defending most of the ridiculous Miami shots) … If this guy was your dad, brother, husband, lover, friend or boss, what would you do? … How good is Miami? So good that not even six minutes in, they were already up 12-6 and the Chicago crowd was completely dead. It felt like the fans were resigned to a loss. Oh, Carlos Boozer just airballed a layup? Cool. But from there, Luol Deng (18 points) finally woke the crowd up by catching LeBron slipping, dunking on him on the break. We could’ve sworn afterwards that we saw James (28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) meander over to the TNT table and mouth something to the guys behind the cameras. We’re also convinced baby Carlos from the Hangover could rebound better than Boozer (five points, six rebounds). LeBron’s J was working early, and with D-Wade’s shoulder problems and Bosh starting slow (20 points, 10 rebounds), it felt like we were watching a Cleveland/Chicago game from 2010. The second ‘Bron left for the bench in the second quarter, the Bulls pushed the lead up to double digits. If it wasn’t for Mike Miller, who hit three more shots in the first half, it could’ve gotten ugly. The real Mike Miller must’ve been let out of the carbonite recently because he’s been ballin’ like he’s back at Florida … On the first 22 possessions of the third, the two teams combined for 13 total points. The Bulls were hitting the glass hard and waiting for a Wade turnover every other possession. Wade’s (21 points, nine turnovers) night got so bad that by the middle of the quarter, the TNT guys were hypothesizing that there was something else going on with him. There has to be. He just passed up an open foul-line J, they said. These “off-court problems” seem to be affecting way too many players in the last few playoff runs. Alas, his late-game theatrics made up for it … The most ironic moment was easily Reggie Miller talking about ‘Bron’s ridiculous flop pretending to get hit in the face by Rose (Didn’t LeBron just buy a stake in a soccer team?). Miller started singing the King’s praises, basically handing him an Oscar … Let the predictions start. It’s a rematch of 2006: Miami and Dallas. Who’ll have the bigger mismatch against the defense: LeBron or Dirk? Who will be the x-factor? Who wants it more? Who needs it more? So much drama. So much at stake. Tuesday night: 9 p.m. ET. Get ready … Now that we know Jason Terry‘s tattoo of the NBA championship trophy inspired the Mavs, what will the Heat do? Count on Pat Riley to come up with some over-the-top thought with an even more ridiculous meaning that ends up somehow inspiring everyone … While we may not always check for his work, we still had to show this performance some love because Wale is rocking the new Washington jersey. Are those not immediately one of the top five jerseys in the league? … As we said earlier this week, Kentucky topped the list of schools former high school star Ryan Harrow was looking to transfer to. Now, it’s official: Harrow is a Wildcat. He joins an incoming freshmen class that can only be described as scary … We’re out like Inside The NBA.
I want Miami to lose so badly, but damn. I don’t know. Props to Lebron though. And no, if Miami wins I will not name my penis DWade because then I’d have to put it in Star Jones. Nope.
The floor is yours Sporty-J.
No mention of Erik Spoelstra?
FILIPINO-Irish-American biyotches!
Dang I said Chicago would win game 6 and it sure looked that way after the Brewer 3 that would put them up 12. I have to take back about Rose being better than Iverson. I don’t think Iverson would have lost these last 2 games down the stretch. Miami in 6 over Mavs.
like i been posting all year long, rose not really as good as people proclaim. the mvp thing was an avalanche effect like i mentioned in one post which stirred soooo much controversy. but i’m right. lebron is true mvp. im not saying i’m a fan. i just speak as i see. im a laker fan. but one of these two team, dal v mia, will have players who need their first ring, prominent players at that. rose couldn’t cut it. he is in lebron’s shoes, mvp coach of yr, man to carry offense solo, it sux. he is young. he and durant will be there one day. but lebron is reminding us that mvp don’t disappear due to a ‘decision’, he is reminding the haters to find another day job.
PS I BET THE BULLS WANT A FULL REFUND ON CARLOS LOOZER
Like the Thunder, the Bulls have to go through growing pains, the Heat will be to them what the Bad Boys were to the late 80s Bulls.
Defining win for this Heat team. Looking forward to the 2006 finals rematch too. It should be the best NBA Finals in recent memory. I can’t call it though; maybe after game 1.
They have also gone from 1-6 against the Bulls and Celtics to 8-2; one of the biggest turnaround in the last 30 years.
Rose earned the MVP. Lebron did not.
Rose (and Lebron) didn’t play like this in the regular season.
As much as I’d LOVE to see Dirk win one (not to mention Kidd), gotta say Miami is playing like they should have been all along. Starting to think Lebron was pacing himself for the REAL season.
I’m gonna be bold and say Miami in 5.
no love for mr.WADE???
I want to apologize to all Bull fans when I promised you guys that we would sweep you guys. I mean in a way we still kinda of swept you guys like we did Dallas in 06 after they jumped out on us 2-0. It just was not the clean 4-0 sweep. So I am man enough to say my bad. I hope you all accept my Anology and my Apology.
Oh yeah I almost forgot! I’m chilling with my girl last night and we started counting how many championships the Heat could win. Now tell me that this girl is not the 1 meant for. She had me laughing so hard. I stop counting at 8, but she stopped counting at 16 and I had to stop her lmaol. Isn’t she the 1 for me? Aren’t we a match made in Heavon? Man I love that girl! Just wanted to share that story with my Dime fam…
Wow and I thought OKCs loss was brutal. Damn!
Through the first 3 quarters I was wondering how much Wade had bet on Miami winning in six…
But again that James, Wade, Miller, Bosh, Haslem lineup completely closed out the game.
I like predicting stuff but im not touching these finals. I admit i have no idea whos gonna dominate. Its a clash of styles on another level. Its gonna be amazing to watch!
wow sporty j u mad !! u ranting and raving on these guys. sounds like a war i don’t know about. this could get fun. start the war! i got some popcorn.
That Bulls loss was BAD.
Seriously. That’s Miami taking the game from you when you already had it won.
And Bron, it’s nice to see you continue that ‘prove the haters wrong’ world tour. Gotta give props to that cat.
And also, they also didn’t act like they won the chip, unlike the Celts series. No overreaction, no douchebag celebrations. Maybe the Celts are REALLY something for this Heat.
And to that lunatic who’s celebrating like he’s part of the Heat payroll….
Just ignore it, maybe it will go away.
The league is in trouble. That’s all I know. Good luck to any team trying to take these fools down the next few years.
LOL at part of the heat payroll
This series reminded me of the halcyon days when LBJ was still a cav, being whooped by the magic and the celtics. Except Drose is LBJ, including the choking during crunch time, Thibodeau is Brown, Noah is Vajayjay. even the level of play between their supporting casts are similar. boozer was Z, deng was like mo etc.
its been a good run chicago – well… at least Deng had the best dunk of his life
Party over here! TREE 0 5! Party over here! Lets go Heat! Party over here! M.I.A.! Party over her in? Wade-county! Party over here! TREE 0 5!
Hard loss for the young Bulls, especially for Rose. Similar to OKC’s Game 4. Charge it to experience for Coach Thib and their MVP. For a while there, it looked like Kurt Thomas’ “old man’s game” was gonna will them to victory.
This game showed the need for another old reliable like a Ray, Rip or D-Fish type who Rose can trust and take some of the load off…
wow. damn. haha. someone’s really having his moment. congrats sj
YES !!!! Miami in the Final !!! Bring it on Dallas !!!
You can tell Sporty-J is a real bandwagon fan. Don’t talk trash yet. Heat haven’t won anything yet and I am rooting for the Heat. Maybe Chicago can get Jason Richardson? It all depends on the new CBA. :( I’m still hoping Nash can get a ring somewhere. I just don’t see him getting one while he stays in Phoenix.
That being said… There was some talk about betting a while back? Would damn love to get in on it if it’s still on the table… lol
Put your money where your mouth/mouse is. Bring out the “rath”. Haters vs Heaters. Let’s fucking go.
i got a serious question – did a team with a shoot first point guard as the best scoring option ever win it all? Seems to me that your point guard gotta learn to pass a bit more if you wana get to the end…
im with my homie sportyJ, WUT UP HATUZ!?!? but seriously though, did any1 really see…,i mean really see rose beating bron, wade, and bosh? come on. and honestly, i knew this would happen but still; im disappointed in rose. the dude sucked the entire series, and on top of that, his swan song was an 8-for-29 performance? c’mon man! and dont give me that crap about him being tired. ive seen many superstars put the team on their back and carry them (iverson and james to name a few). like i said, nobody expected him to win, but to allow some other team to drop their pants and take a crap on your home floor while shootin 8-of-29, (and you’re the MVP)? c’mon man!
THE BRON JAMES over DIRK in 5 games!!!
P.S.-God bless America and the Miami Heat. Your 2011 NBA CHAMPS. Is it me or does it seem like Dallas fans are GHOST???
You gotta give credit to Chicago for this season. If anyone said they would win 60+ games and get to the finals back in October they woulda been laughed at.
The future looks bright for OKC and Chi, they’ll get some valuable experience from these playoffs, learn some lessons about the intensity and playing in control under pressure an all that shit. Both teams got some issues to address, Chicago need a gunner off the bench and OKC probably need a veteran PG to calm Westbrook down at times, but these flaws are easily fixed and i imagine both teams are gonna be a regular fixture in the Finals for the rest of the decade.
sorry….. conference finals
So Lebron hasn’t been caught with steroids yet
LOL. If only the Heat were to bring it as weak as the trash talk heading into the finals, the world would be a better place.
I don’t know if it was because you were drunk or what, but damn son you cannot spell.
it must have been awkward at the United Center…
at the 3-minute mark, with the Bulls having a supposedly ‘safe’ lead, the DJ started BEP’s “I gotta feeling”….
welL, it was a good game for Bron, i knew the moment he took the three it was going in! he wanted this game so bad.
Hope the Bulls land someone who can create his own shot. Free KURT THOMAS!!! He was actually better than Boozer in this game
It is so great that Rose was finally put in his place. He is a good player at this point – not great. He’s a great slasher and finisher, but he can’t play D, is a mediocre passer and a very spotty shooter. Finally we don’t have to hear the commentators from ABC and TNT gushing like little girls everytime he makes a driving layup.
ummmm yeh. Im not going to get into that game, or the 20+ fts they shot in the 2nd half. Whatever, Bulls had a chance and blew it.
Rose should take his talents overseas where the games are real and not predetermined.
Also lmao at sport spice giving a Jordan esque speech man. Your heat earned it and LeBron is showing why I stick up for him in all the Kobe/LeBron debates.
Well take it away sport, you earned it.
Does Sporty-Jizz know the heat only won the east?
The heat will have to win four out of the next seven games to win the championship – they call it the NBA Finals.
Firstly i gotta lol at sporty, true legend. Secondly, da Bulls are not too far away. They need a SG that can create (JR Smith) and also should give Gibson Boozers minutes. Carlos can’t defend and his O has fallen off. He made Bosh look all pro. What a bad investment! Bulls are close, keep faith.
Also, Bosh’s head fakes are a thing of beauty.
My thoughts on us losing this series:
[www.youtube.com]
and
[www.youtube.com]
@ common sense we had JR Smith and we traded him. Now he gives us 40 almost everytime he plays us
Before last night’s game (not that it mattered whether it was after or before considering the whole series), one “expert” referred to D. Rose as a “Hall of Fame talent”. Regardless of how he played in this series, can you really can that young and inexperienced a player a “Hall of Fame talent”? Get real. As much as I can’t stand him (the proclaimed humble savior of the league), I admit he’s talented. But all the analysts riding his jock… Hopefully this will bring them all back down to earth. Claiming he’s a top 5 player in the league… Is he even the best PG?
LOL @ Sporty going off.
If dude posts from work, his boss should expect ZERO productivity today. Lol.
Have your day. Then it’s work vs. the MAVS.
BTW, where’s Leroy? If he’s driving, I’m jumping on the bandwagon riding shotgun.
MAVS BITCH!!! WHAT!?
When Rose hit that last shot, I figured it was a lock that we were headed for game 6. Oh well – when do the Finals start, does anyone know? I think I heard Tuesday.
Heat are on a roll! But like I said yesterday, the Mavs have been playing underdog all postseason, no reason to stop now.
I wonder who Spo will put on Dirk. I’m thinking LeBron?
@common sense: JR Smith would be cool, but they could really use someone with some championship experience like Rip Hamilton. JR is just to erratic.
It feels like Sporty got to give the acceptance speech for the Oscar Lebron won for the phantom face shot from Rose.
I hope the Heat are also out partying like they won it all tonight and sleep on these Mavs. This is not 06, Dirk does not give a f*ck and will rain shots down on Lebron, Haslem, freaking Alonzo Mourning if you put him in front of him. Miami hasn’t had to face anybody with the number of weapons Dallas has. If Kidd and Marion do half the job they did on Durant on Lebron, Dallas could finally get that chip they were jobbed out of the last time around.