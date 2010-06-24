Last-minute rumors and trades before the 2010 NBA Draft

Later on tonight, 60 ballplayers will live out a dream moment, while at least 60 more will feel the sting of getting pretty close to the dream but falling short. (Before re-focusing on making it the hard way.) That would be the NBA Draft, and as we get closer to the festivities at Madison Square Garden, the trade rumors and high-stock/low-stock speculation is running rampant … For the longest time it seemed the Nets were clearly taking either Derrick Favors or DeMarcus Cousins at No. 3, but yesterday Wes Johnson suddenly entered the picture: On one hand because he’s been killing in workouts, and because there may be a little handshake deal in place where if the Nets take Johnson, his agent will deliver them Carlos Boozer in free agency. That sounds good in theory — but is Boozer really the guy you want to trust in a handshake agreement? Just saying, there’s a few people in Cleveland who wouldn’t trust Boozer to order their pizza without looking out for his own interests first and foremost … And if Johnson gets snatched up before the Wolves pick at No. 4, will David Kahn panic and draft another point guard? Maybe somebody else who doesn’t want to play in Minnesota? … Ed Davis is looking more and more like a lock for the Pistons with the 7th pick. We got up with Ed and Wes at the EA Sports NBA Elite 11 launch party the other night, and found out Davis has had a longtime mentor who’s already a pretty big deal in the Detroit organization. Sounds like a perfect fit for him … The Nets added a second-round pick in 2012, which they got from the Bucks in exchange for Chris Douglas-Roberts. Milwaukee GM John Hammond already won Executive of the Year for ’09-10, and he’s making another push early. The Corey Maggette trade is hit-or-miss, but if that hits and CDR gives the Bucks a quality scorer to replace some of what they’re losing with John Salmons and Healthy Michael Redd, there’s no reason this team won’t stay in the playoff picture … The Heat sent their first-round pick (No. 18) and Daequan Cook to the Thunder for the 32nd pick. Was that really worth it for Miami just to save a couple million dollars? The biggest thing they have to do this summer is convince Dwyane Wade — and hopefully a couple other All-Stars — that the franchise is ready to do what it takes to win. So right before free agency they decide to give up a first-round pick in a solid draft and their best (or at least second-best after Q-Rich) three-point threat? … Twitter post from Mo Williams (@mogotti2): “Pls don’t trade me, I’m not ready to go. I’m begging. My work ain’t done yet. I’m on both knees. pls. I’m serious.” Damn homie. Haven’t you ever heard of leverage? … Yesterday was a pretty crazy day sports-wise. First you had the Team USA Word Cup win over Algeria, where Landon Donovan‘s goal was the soccer equivalent to Robert Horry‘s “Look what I found!” buzzer-beating three. Then there was the epic 10-hour Wimbledon tennis match between Jonathan Isner and Nicolas Mahut that, oh yeah, isn’t finished yet. (They’re picking it up at 59-59 in the fifth set today.) We can’t even think of an NBA equivalent for this. But if you needed one basketball player on your side for a marathon game, who would it be? We broke down the League’s top five fitness warriors. Just to kill your suspense, Eddy Curry didn’t make the list … We’re out like handshake deals …
*Bow your heads*
Please let the Raptors get someone (anyone) who can help my team.
Amen
damn early smack!
Props for an actual tennis reference, Dime. Epic.
(But 59-59 sounds like the scoreline at a Knicks/Heats game in the 90’s, with 48 seconds to go)
Patrick Patterson might turn out to be the most solid PF pro in this draft. Elton brand-like…
How can someone with a username with Gotti in it beg like Mo did, damn man have some pride or manup! I’m a 5′ 6″ skinny white guy from the suburbs and after that tweet I deserve a ghetto pass in Cleveland before Mo! LOL
Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Kings are locked into DeMarcus Cousins at No. 5 in Thursday’s draft, and that the Top 7 picks are essentially done deals.
We know John Wall and Evan Turner are going No. 1 and 2, while it sounds like some combo of Wesley Johnson and Derrick Favors are going No. 3 and 4.
Cousins should go at No. 5, Wojnarowski says the Warriors will take Greg Monroe at No. 6 and that the Pistons have decided on Ed Davis at No. 7.
There’s no hit-or-miss with Corey Maggette … Bad Porn will always be Bad Porn
Sorry Mo. Rajon Rondo funny lookin ass decided your fate a few weeks ago. Now stop ur bitching and pull your skirt up
“Just saying, there’s a few people in Cleveland who wouldn’t trust Boozer to order their pizza without looking out for his own pocket first and foremost”
How do u order someone’s pizza while looking out for your own pocket first and foremost? Either your splitting the pizza or your not. Try again.
@9 – Talk about ‘splitting atoms’..
Geddit..
Boom-Boom-Ching… I’m here all week people.
Here is a somewhat an outrageous thought. The Nets are not really after Carlos Boozer. They are targetting Andrei Kirilenko in a three-team trade of some sort.
Kirilenko is Russian like its new owner and a sports hero back in his native country. It gives the Nets length in its frontline and someone who can fill the stat sheet.
On the other side, it provides the Jazz flexibility to resign Boozer and draft Xavier Henry who can be a ready contributor in the shooting guard position.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
77. I can be Dime’s “fill in the blanks” guy.
Cook and the #18 were worth 3.3 million, which is a decent chunk of change, considering Cook was basically a corpse after he won the 3-Point contest.
Raja Bell is from Miami, and has stated various times in the offseason that he’d like to play for the Heat. He can hit the 3 and defend better than Cook, so no loss there.
If the Heat can move Beasley and James Jones tonight, even better for them.
Alf…..fill in this blank.
“Alf is a dumbass mother fu____”
mother fugee? just playing, what the mother funk was I thinking….
@ That’s What’s Up
Hmmmm. Alf is a bad ass future regular writer of Dime?
Just messing with you dude. Peace. :)
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
I completely agree on the Wade/Miami thing. IF they can bring in 2 elite guys (let’s say Joe Johnson and Bosh) then it’s worth it, but w/ $32M, I think they coulda signed a max guy and another guy at like $10M per like Rudy or Joe Johnson (tell me you can’t convince them to take a slight pay cut when you’re gonna be a title contender, live in South Beach, AND still not lose thaaat much since Florida has no state income tax, so you’re pocketing an extra mill or two over the same deal in a state w/ an income tax.) If anyone picked 18-25 becomes a star and Miami doesn’t bring in two major guys (thinking it better be some combo or LeBron, Bosh, Joe Johnson, Amare, Boozer, or Rudy) along w/ keeping Wade, then they f’d up. And Cook’s definitely a rotation guy in this league. He may never be a starter on a contender, but dude can stroke it. He’s got a place in anyone’s rotation. The good news is that, at 32, they should still have a 50/50 shot of grabbing a rotation player if they do plan on signing him. This draft seems to be really deep on rotation guys even if it’s pretty light on super-duper-star-potential guys (I see 4 that MAY get there Wall, Turner, Favors, Cousins and only think 2 will – Wall and Cousins with the other 2 being All Stars anyway.)
This is the weakest draft in NBA history not at all hyped up about this one. Joey D better make some moves ASAP. BTW ya boy is back from my long Hiatus to run ish once again.
I lol’ed at 15. alf, you will never, ever, ever be a Dime writer, but it’s hilarious to see you keep being so cheerful despite the massive amounts of hate you get every time you post on this site.
(so keep up the high spirits!)
Wade Bosh and Johnson in Miami – Nuff said
Oh yeah and miami now officially has the most cap room at 43 mill
@DNice – better be right or they just gave away a rotation guy and a 1st rounder to save cap room for nothing…
@Youngfed – what up man? aint’ seen you here in a bit. I disagree w/ you though. I think the draft is really deep, it’s just deep w/ rotation guys and weak on super top-end talent. Remember, we said the same thing about last year’s draft and look how wrong we were (without even seeing Blake play yet too!)
@ youngfed:
I’m hip!!
Joe D needs to get to #4 to grab Cousins.
I’m not saying he’s gonna to be an allstar, but I believe a definite anchor inside.
After that, we (Pistons) gotta go get a 18&9 PF !!
It all hinges on Lebron, Miami could be in trouble if all they get is DWade and Amare and nothing around them. Can you imagine if Miami lost Wade to NY? Total disarray, free agency is more exciting than the draft, when is the last time that happened?
@ 16
Is that the letter Delonte West wrote to Lebron??! LOL
How long before Delonte is dealt? That sh*t has got to be for real, what the hell was Delonte thinking????
He’ll be playing in a small gym in Russia next year.
Man i smell it, i smell it, i smell it. I thought there was no way in hell that Lebron was going to leave Cleveland but that owner might have just really dug a grave. He better try and offer Phil Jackson 15mil per year if he had since but i think Phil wants to be the only coach in NBA history to 3 peat 4 times in a record that will never be broken. Cook gone, now Beasley is up next. Im calling it now. Wade, Bron, and Bosh or Amare in Heat uniforms next year.
MO JUST LOST COOL POINTS.
Wasn’t Cook the Heat’s 32nd pick a couple of years ago?
OKC MADE A COME UP.
They just got over on someone while sippin’ mojitos somewhere in Florida. Those lil’ con-artists called it ‘negotiating.’
THAT’S A 2 FOR 1 IN MY BOOK.
I THINK G. JAMES MUST BE IN LOVE AND THAT’S WHY SHE TOLD LEBRON JAMES, HIS TEAMMATE, AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NOT TO TOUCH THIS TOUCHY SITUATION.
(yeah it’ll eff our head up if those two ending ballin’ again for the same squad, hmmmmmm)