Last Night In Basketball: Boston’s Comeback Starts From The Corner

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics staged a 16-point comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston had just 34 points at halftime, but exploded for 40 during a scorching-hot third quarter. The Celtics made 14 of 24 shots and 9 of 14 three-point attempts during their third-quarter hot streak, and much of their success came directly from their corner sets. The Celtics repeatedly set up pin-down screens and dribble hand-offs in order to put pressure on the Thunder’s big men to step out higher onto the floor, and doing so created open jumpers, scrambled rotations, and easy driving lanes.

In this edition of Last Night, In Basketball, we break down exactly how those corner sets worked for the Celtics and helped them leave Oklahoma City with a victory.

