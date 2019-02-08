Getty Image

Rajon Rondo’s game-winning buzzer beater is getting all the headlines today. That makes sense. Rondo is a legendary Boston figure and he hit a ridiculous shot to defeat his old team, sealing an 18-point comeback win for a Lakers team that desperately needed it after a 42-point loss in their last game and a trade deadline that didn’t include a move for the player they coveted.

But the Lakers never would have been in that position without the usual brilliance from LeBron James. LeBron was quiet early but he finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals. And it was a brilliant second-quarter stretch from LeBron himself that really kick-started the Lakers’ comeback. It all began with a seemingly innocuous deeeeeeep 3-pointer on a sideline out of bounds play, and things essentially just kept going from there.

In this week’s edition of Last Night, In Basketball, we break down exactly how the King added another jewel to his crown with yet another masterpiece to rip out the Celtics’ hearts in Boston.