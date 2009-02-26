Last Of A Dying Breed

02.26.09 9 years ago 25 Comments
J-Kidd

It was 15 years ago that Glenn Robinson was the No. 1 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. But while the order of most drafts have nothing to do with the longevity of an NBA player’s career, as teams oftentimes select duds based on potential that never realizes, the 1994 Draft seems to have gone surprisingly to form.

After Robinson, the following four picks were Jason Kidd (No. 2), Grant Hill (No. 3), Donyell Marshall (No. 4) and Juwan Howard (No. 5). And besides them, no one else is currently in the League. While fifteen seasons is no easy feat, it’s amazing that in 1994, the cream rose to the top. Other than a few legit players sprinkled throughout the rest of the Draft â€“ Eddie Jones (No. 10), Jalen Rose (No. 13) and Wesley Person (No. 23) â€“ the rest was garbage, and the closest they’ve come to the NBA is perhaps signing up for League Pass.

Even though Big Dog hasn’t seen an NBA court for a minute, I’d love to see those five take on the vets from the 1995 NBA Draft the following year. Boasting a lineup of Joe Smith (No. 1), Antonio McDyess (No. 2), Jerry Stackhouse (No. 3), Rasheed Wallace (No. 4) and Kevin Garnett (No. 5), this group is the only Top 5 picks left in the NBA pre-2001.

Who do you think would win: the Top 5 from 1994 or 1995?

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP