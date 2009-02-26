Last Of A Dying Breed

It was 15 years ago that Glenn Robinson was the No. 1 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. But while the order of most drafts have nothing to do with the longevity of an NBA player’s career, as teams oftentimes select duds based on potential that never realizes, the 1994 Draft seems to have gone surprisingly to form.

After Robinson, the following four picks were Jason Kidd (No. 2), Grant Hill (No. 3), Donyell Marshall (No. 4) and Juwan Howard (No. 5). And besides them, no one else is currently in the League. While fifteen seasons is no easy feat, it’s amazing that in 1994, the cream rose to the top. Other than a few legit players sprinkled throughout the rest of the Draft â€“ Eddie Jones (No. 10), Jalen Rose (No. 13) and Wesley Person (No. 23) â€“ the rest was garbage, and the closest they’ve come to the NBA is perhaps signing up for League Pass.

Even though Big Dog hasn’t seen an NBA court for a minute, I’d love to see those five take on the vets from the 1995 NBA Draft the following year. Boasting a lineup of Joe Smith (No. 1), Antonio McDyess (No. 2), Jerry Stackhouse (No. 3), Rasheed Wallace (No. 4) and Kevin Garnett (No. 5), this group is the only Top 5 picks left in the NBA pre-2001.

Who do you think would win: the Top 5 from 1994 or 1995?