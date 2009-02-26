Last Of A Dying Breed

It was 15 years ago that Glenn Robinson was the No. 1 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. But while the order of most drafts have nothing to do with the longevity of an NBA player’s career, as teams oftentimes select duds based on potential that never realizes, the 1994 Draft seems to have gone surprisingly to form.
After Robinson, the following four picks were Jason Kidd (No. 2), Grant Hill (No. 3), Donyell Marshall (No. 4) and Juwan Howard (No. 5). And besides them, no one else is currently in the League. While fifteen seasons is no easy feat, it’s amazing that in 1994, the cream rose to the top. Other than a few legit players sprinkled throughout the rest of the Draft â€“ Eddie Jones (No. 10), Jalen Rose (No. 13) and Wesley Person (No. 23) â€“ the rest was garbage, and the closest they’ve come to the NBA is perhaps signing up for League Pass.
Even though Big Dog hasn’t seen an NBA court for a minute, I’d love to see those five take on the vets from the 1995 NBA Draft the following year. Boasting a lineup of Joe Smith (No. 1), Antonio McDyess (No. 2), Jerry Stackhouse (No. 3), Rasheed Wallace (No. 4) and Kevin Garnett (No. 5), this group is the only Top 5 picks left in the NBA pre-2001.
Who do you think would win: the Top 5 from 1994 or 1995?
Pretty sure the combo of KG and Sheed have Donyell wetting himself just from all the trash talk, then the carnage really begins…
1995 would beast them dudes.
Grant vs Jerry would be the best match up!
95 for sure. unless Sheed get’s t’d up and tossed out. hahahah.
although who runs point for 95? that’s kind of a glaring problem.
95 has MUCH more current talent, and 95 would kill 94 in a half court contest. But no guards? Maybe fullcourt would be interesting with Kidd and Hill running around.
I’m assuming the two squads will be playing each other while these players were still in their primes?
Both teams will all players in their prime? I take 94. Kidd and GHill would kill. Howard could give KG a little trouble. Sheed would get tossed.
Here’s a question: Who’s better in their prime, KG or Kidd??
I take Kidd all the way. More dominant.
The ’94 team would win, by about 8 points. if all ten players were in thier prime, the combo of a Kidd and Hill would have the major advantage at the guard spots. KG and Stackhouse would have good games, Wallace would probably be in his not-playin-up-to-potential mode. Glenn would also be pretty good, just edging out McDyess, only because his game is more polished now with the jumper and I say his prime was just before the knee problem.
106-98.
1995 Size v. 1994 Scoring. Hmmm. Depends on the game I guess. An All-Star type of set-up would favor the 94ers. Grind game would obviously be 95. Kidd is MVP. Or Sheed.
Montross v. Cherokee Parks?
Slam Dunk contest: Brent Barry, Bob Sura, Tony Dumas, Michael Finley, Chris Carr, and Cory Alexander. Kris Bruton wins it though. YOU WIN! YOU WIN YOUNG FELON! YOU WIN!
Grant Hill in his prime was better than the other 9s.
1996 draft class (still the most talented and best class of all-time)
Allen Iverson(1), Marcus Camby(2), Shareef Abdur-Rahim(3), Stephon Marbury(4), Ray Allen(5)
i know, i know…shareef retired before this season started. but still….this lineup would give ’94 and ’95 buckets. not to mention what else this class had: Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Jermaine O’Neal, Kerry Kittles, Antoine Walker, Erick Dampier, Peja, Ilgauskas, Derek Fisher, Ben Wallace….the list goes on
tough call. 95 no guard play but kg in 95..hmm…be pretty interesting….if all in their primes. stack was pretty legit!!! gotta go with the ghill class on this one!!! kidd in his prime too…slight edge to 1994 but kg could be the breaking point!
@10, Class of ’84 says ‘hi’.
94 who’s the point for 95 Stack?Ass whipping.
I just remembered how damn good Grant Hill was..
I think the change to the rookie scale has back fired. Back then, players had to be monsters in college because they wanted a big contract to start off with. I think they should get rid of the rookie scale and make them earn it. If they want to go early, they won’t get paid. If they polish their game, they will. Simple as that.
Guys like LeBron and Durant would have still got big money coming out so it would be fair.
Oh, and I think 95 would win it.
@ Andy #12–
Class of ’84 was sooo weak. 4 (jordan, olajuwon, barkley, stockton) players do NOT make a draft class. seriously. people call out 1984 draft class all the time….and in truth, it was weak. after those 4 guys, quick, name five others (impact players/all stars) without running to a computer?
dont worry…i’ll wait….
I aint hating on the 84 class; it just had NO depth. 1996 draft had far more talent. Gotta look past just those 4…
* 1996 class had more all star players (10)
* more mvp winners (3)
* 8 different players named to Alll NBA teams
* 2 defensive players of the year
seriously…top to bottom, i believe the 1996 nba draft, was the best ever (depth, talent)
84 had otis thorpe,Alvin Robertson,Kevin Willis,they were good players,Oh and ofcourse, class of 84 had Carl Lewis!
man i was one short,i know there was that guy form north carolina..taken after jordan,but i don’t remember his name
hahaha. comical.
your hanging your hat on otis thorpe and kevin willis?
decent respectable players.
would you take their careers over ben wallace and zydrunas ilguaskas?
Pig-you’re thinking of Big Smooth, Sam Perkins. And Heckler, you’re not implying that Ben Wallace was in the class of ’96 are you?
Heckler
I dig what you’re saying but 96 didn’t have more MVP winners-it had the same (3 to 3). I guess the question becomes depth or top-heavy. I think the reason most people say 84 is the best ever is because it had the best player of an era and perhaps all-time (Jordan) the best center of an era (Olajuwan) the best pg of an era (Stockton) and the best pf of an era (Barkley). Throw in the respectable careers of Thorpe, Willis, Perkins, and Robertson.
johnsacrimoni–
i believe ben wallace did enter the 1996 nba draft. he just went undrafted. but i believe he was apart of that class.
correct me if i’m wrong…
You are technically correct. He played in Italy first so I thought maybe he was undrafted in ’95 but it is ’96.
2003 class is shaping up nice too:
Lebron
Wade
Carmelo
Bosh
J.Howard
David West
Barbosa
Kaman
Some nice star/quality player guys there
that’s really tough. i agree with the comments above – 95 class has no PG. did philly experiment with jerry stackhouse at PG at some stage? b4 Iverson arrived?
all those players at their peak would be an interesting game. i think i’d take class of 94 cause the squad is more balanced. juwaan howard was all star at his peak as well, and can hold down the 5 spot. class of 95 has like 4 powerforwards so there’s a ton of mismatches. I just think class of 94 would just push it all day and kill them from the perimeter with their big 3 (big dog, ghill and jkidd).