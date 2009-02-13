Latest Vince Carter Trade Scenarios

At 24-29, the Nets have been a surprise this season as a potential playoff squad, after being projected to sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. But with everyone’s minds on 2010 and cutting payroll in a tough economy, all eyes are on Vince Carter.
The Spurs, Rockets, Mavericks and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Carter. One scenario has Carter going to Houston in a package that includes Ron Artest‘s expiring contract. Dallas has dangled Jerry Stackhouse and parts, but unless one part is Josh Howard it makes little basketball sense.
“We set out a business plan a year ago and we’re going to build with our young players,” Kiki Vandeweghe said. “The one thing we won’t do is sort of go for Band Aid fixes that compromise our long-term plans or for that matter hurt the development of your young players. I think that’s a mistake.
“If we can do something to improve our team within our game plan and business plan we’re definitely going to do it.”
In addition, the Nets have thrown their name in the Amare Stoudemire sweepstakes, inquired about Mike Miller and Caron Butler (who wouldn’t?) and were in talks with Chicago about a Bobby Simmons-for-Larry Hughes deal a few weeks ago. Plus, Sean Williams is still available.
If you were the Nets, what would you do?
Source: Bergen Record
how do you have this up but not the trade between the Raps and Heat?
The Nets should keep VC. They have a good chance to make it to the postseason. They need that to gain some credibility if they want to enter the bidding war in 2010.
Plus teams who want VC now will want him this summer too.
Wait until draft time, and get a sweet deal like Sam Presti did for Ray Allen.
We’re working on a post now. Thanks!
NEWS FLASH
JERMAINE ONEIL FOR SHAWN MARION THE TRADE WAS MADE
Jermaine O’Neal and Jamario Moon for Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks is apparantly a done deal. Get on it Dime
are you guys blind? it was already mentioned
If I was the Nets…I’d kill myself…
LOL…joking.
If they can get an expiring contract for Vince great…They clearly have no championship aspirations for the next season and a half, so why have talent. They don’t really sell tickets anyway…
Sad part is, they don’t have a bad team…They need another productive big and a solid 3. Bobby Simmons has played like trash, Boone hasn’t developed, Sean Williams continues to be a knuckle. All of this I blame on a weak coaching staff and franchise…They have no plan that has to do with high performance…They are making future plans…
Are they still moving to Brooklyn?
VC in Cleveland would never work. Mo and LBJ work good together, but I don’t see VC, LBJ, and Mo playing well together.
Love trades!
A$$ Cube (LOL):
I like that scenario too…trading Vince for a package of young talent and future picks….
But Dallas needs to try harder to get Vince and keep Josh…
If the Spurs get VC, that would be sick as hell.
The Spurs? Are you serious?
i never liked vince carter as one of the best players on a team with serious playoff aspirations, but he is doing a great job this year. he’s helping the young players develop and overall playing good ball. even if nets get swept in the first round, it would still be good playoff experience for Brook, Yi, etc.
so as a nets fan i gonna be pissed if VC gets traded…and i NEVER thought i would ever say that.
VC to the Raps for Marion, lol.
if vince goes to the rockets for artest..would that be the first time two cousins are on the same team together? im guessin tmac is still considered to be on the rockets even though he isnt doing anything..
Maybe going to Houston for Artest will help pull McGrady back together.
Or, maybe VC and T-Mac played together in Toronto for a few years.
I wish they’d trade McGrady for Carter, not Artest.
I think that the nets should keep vince for the next two years until his contract is up cus right now he and devin harris(all star) are the highest scoring backcourt duo in the league I say you keep vince for the next two years incorporate douglas-roberts a little more let him learn from vince then after two years you let vince go and make douglas-roberts your other back court front man next to devin harris(all star) and there solid along with lopez but I do think they should try to trade for yi jianlian and one or two other guys for amare stoudemire then their future wouldlook real bright.
CARTER FOR GERALD GREEN
DO IT
DO IT
^ lol…how does someone NOT know that VC and TMac played together in Toronto.
If there is any way Cleveland can acquire VC without losing Mo Williams, Z, (and obviously LBJ) they should do everything in their power to make that happen.
@ 22 the Cavs would be worse, not enough ball to go around.
to quote Nash “too many mouths to feed”
VC for Wally, JJ Hickson, and a 1st rounder.
Cavs starting lineup: King James, Big Z, Mo, Tha Carter, Ben Wallace
*drools*