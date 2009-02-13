Latest Vince Carter Trade Scenarios

At 24-29, the Nets have been a surprise this season as a potential playoff squad, after being projected to sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. But with everyone’s minds on 2010 and cutting payroll in a tough economy, all eyes are on Vince Carter.

The Spurs, Rockets, Mavericks and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Carter. One scenario has Carter going to Houston in a package that includes Ron Artest‘s expiring contract. Dallas has dangled Jerry Stackhouse and parts, but unless one part is Josh Howard it makes little basketball sense.

“We set out a business plan a year ago and we’re going to build with our young players,” Kiki Vandeweghe said. “The one thing we won’t do is sort of go for Band Aid fixes that compromise our long-term plans or for that matter hurt the development of your young players. I think that’s a mistake.

“If we can do something to improve our team within our game plan and business plan we’re definitely going to do it.”