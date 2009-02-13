Latest Vince Carter Trade Scenarios

02.13.09 10 years ago 24 Comments
Where could I go?

At 24-29, the Nets have been a surprise this season as a potential playoff squad, after being projected to sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. But with everyone’s minds on 2010 and cutting payroll in a tough economy, all eyes are on Vince Carter.

The Spurs, Rockets, Mavericks and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Carter. One scenario has Carter going to Houston in a package that includes Ron Artest‘s expiring contract. Dallas has dangled Jerry Stackhouse and parts, but unless one part is Josh Howard it makes little basketball sense.

“We set out a business plan a year ago and we’re going to build with our young players,” Kiki Vandeweghe said. “The one thing we won’t do is sort of go for Band Aid fixes that compromise our long-term plans or for that matter hurt the development of your young players. I think that’s a mistake.

“If we can do something to improve our team within our game plan and business plan we’re definitely going to do it.”

In addition, the Nets have thrown their name in the Amare Stoudemire sweepstakes, inquired about Mike Miller and Caron Butler (who wouldn’t?) and were in talks with Chicago about a Bobby Simmons-for-Larry Hughes deal a few weeks ago. Plus, Sean Williams is still available.

If you were the Nets, what would you do?

Source: Bergen Record

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP