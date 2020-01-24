Lauri Markkanen Will Miss 4-6 Weeks Due To A Stress Reaction Of His Right Pelvis

It’s been a tough year for the Chicago Bulls, as they sit at 17-29 and are on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoffs midway through the season. They can take some solace in knowing they’re only 2.5-games behind the 8-seed due to the weakness at the bottom of the conference, but if they are to make a move into the postseason in the coming weeks, it’ll have to come without the services of third-year big man Lauri Markkanen.

The Bulls announced on Friday afternoon that Markkanen underwent an MRI on his hip a day prior. The MRI revealed that he’s dealing with a stress reaction of his right pelvis, and as a result, the Bulls are going to shut the big man down for a little. Markkanen is expected to return this season, it’ll take 4-6 weeks for him to get back onto the floor.

INJURY UPDATE:

Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2020

It’s the latest in what has been a horrible stretch of bad injury luck in Chicago, which was pointed out by Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports.

Zach LaVine

Otto Porter Jr

Lauri Markkanen

Wendell Carter Jr Since Otto Porter was acquired a year ago, Bulls' four-man core has played 9 of a possible 74 games together. 9. https://t.co/cH8Y73WOwm — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 24, 2020

It also means that calling the Bulls’ frontcourt banged up is a bit of an understatement, as their starters at forward in center — Markkanen, Wendell Carter, and Otto Porter — are all sidelined with injuries. Markkanen has started all 46 games for Chicago this season, averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds a night.