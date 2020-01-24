Getty Image
Lauri Markkanen Will Miss 4-6 Weeks Due To A Stress Reaction Of His Right Pelvis

It’s been a tough year for the Chicago Bulls, as they sit at 17-29 and are on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoffs midway through the season. They can take some solace in knowing they’re only 2.5-games behind the 8-seed due to the weakness at the bottom of the conference, but if they are to make a move into the postseason in the coming weeks, it’ll have to come without the services of third-year big man Lauri Markkanen.

The Bulls announced on Friday afternoon that Markkanen underwent an MRI on his hip a day prior. The MRI revealed that he’s dealing with a stress reaction of his right pelvis, and as a result, the Bulls are going to shut the big man down for a little. Markkanen is expected to return this season, it’ll take 4-6 weeks for him to get back onto the floor.

It’s the latest in what has been a horrible stretch of bad injury luck in Chicago, which was pointed out by Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports.

It also means that calling the Bulls’ frontcourt banged up is a bit of an understatement, as their starters at forward in center — Markkanen, Wendell Carter, and Otto Porter — are all sidelined with injuries. Markkanen has started all 46 games for Chicago this season, averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds a night.

