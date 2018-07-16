LaVar Ball Proclaims He Could Have Beaten LeBron James In 1-On-1 In His Prime

07.16.18

Odds were not placed on LaVar Ball saying that he could beat LeBron James in 1-on-1 during James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, ostensibly because there was a five hundred trillion percent chance it was going to happen at some point. Lo and behold, Ball couldn’t make it until the start of the 2018-19 NBA season to make this claim.

Ball sat down with Fanatics View to discuss all the stuff you’ve come to expect when someone talks to him, and when he was asked about whether he’d be able to take James in a game of 1-on-1, he gave the answer that everyone saw coming.

