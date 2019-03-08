LaVar Ball Announced The Inaugural Big Baller Brand All American Game

The first year of LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers has seen a steady drop off in the amount of LaVar Ball we were subjected to during the 2017-18 campaign. He did pop up at one point to say Lonzo Ball is better than this “old” version of James, but for the most part, Ball hasn’t tried to start a fight with the president of America or anything.
We did have a Ball sighting this week, although compared to past Big Baller emergences, this one is rather tame. Big Baller Brand posted a video of Ball standing in his living room or something to announce the inaugural Big Baller Brand All American Game. In it, Ball took a shot at the McDonalds All-American Game, declaring “people don’t even eat burgers no more.”
Big Baller Brand All American Game, March 31st, Come watch the most exciting High School All American Game in the country at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas NV @ 3:00 PM/PST, Doors open at 2:00 PM. Tickets Available Now, link to buy tickets is in bio! . . BBB Pop Up Shop inside the arena with exclusive merch! . . www.bbballamerican.com . . https://www1.ticketmaster.com/big-baller-brand-all-america-game-las-vegas-nevada-03-31-2019/event/17005661ED3EA7B0 . . #BBBAllAmerican #BigBallerBrand #BBB