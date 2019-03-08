LaVar Ball Announced The Inaugural Big Baller Brand All American Game

03.07.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

The first year of LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers has seen a steady drop off in the amount of LaVar Ball we were subjected to during the 2017-18 campaign. He did pop up at one point to say Lonzo Ball is better than this “old” version of James, but for the most part, Ball hasn’t tried to start a fight with the president of America or anything.

We did have a Ball sighting this week, although compared to past Big Baller emergences, this one is rather tame. Big Baller Brand posted a video of Ball standing in his living room or something to announce the inaugural Big Baller Brand All American Game. In it, Ball took a shot at the McDonalds All-American Game, declaring “people don’t even eat burgers no more.”

Around The Web

TAGSbig baller brandBig Baller Brand All American Gamelamelo balllavar ball

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP