LaVar Ball Announced The Inaugural Big Baller Brand All American Game

Getty Image

The first year of LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers has seen a steady drop off in the amount of LaVar Ball we were subjected to during the 2017-18 campaign. He did pop up at one point to say Lonzo Ball is better than this “old” version of James, but for the most part, Ball hasn’t tried to start a fight with the president of America or anything.

We did have a Ball sighting this week, although compared to past Big Baller emergences, this one is rather tame. Big Baller Brand posted a video of Ball standing in his living room or something to announce the inaugural Big Baller Brand All American Game. In it, Ball took a shot at the McDonalds All-American Game, declaring “people don’t even eat burgers no more.”