Getty Image

When Lonzo Ball decided to sever ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster, a man he is now suing for up to $2 million after Foster allegedly stole millions of dollars from the brand for his own personal gain, it felt like the eldest Ball son was stepping out of his father’s very large shadow. Ball appeared to be getting away from LaVar and Big Baller Brand, taking control of his career after two mediocre years with the Los Angeles Lakers. That perception was apparently overstated.

Per a report from Yahoo Sports, LaVar is still very much involved in his son’s career, and is at the forefront of efforts to find a new agent for Ball after Ball and his former agent, Harrison Gaines, parted ways. Lonzo splitting with Gaines was reported by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN on Thursday night, and in a statement, the Lakers guard made it clear there was no bad blood behind the separation, saying “Harrison has always had my back and although we will no longer be working together after mutually deciding to part ways.”

From Yahoo:

LaVar Ball has since met with a few NBA agents on his son’s behalf and CAA is viewed as the favorite to gain control of the point guard’s career, sources said. But there are concerns from respective agents with LaVar’s involvement and where the family stands financially with the failed Big Baller Brand, sources said. In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.

LaVar’s insistence on trying to get some agent and NBA franchise to employ all three Ball brothers, despite the fact that LiAngelo is not viewed as anything close to an NBA-caliber player and LaMelo is in high school with unknown pro prospects, looks to be actively hurting Lonzo right now.