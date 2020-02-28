LaVar Ball Doesn’t Know Whether LaMelo Will Wear Big Baller Brand In The NBA

Things have been quiet on the LaVar Ball front recently. Lonzo continues to find his niche with the New Orleans Pelicans as they try to climb their way into the postseason and maneuver all their pieces around Zion Williamson in order to maximize their talent, while LaMelo continues his unorthodox path to professional basketball.

LaMelo had played his final year of high school in Ohio after spending some time in Lithuania, then opted to forego the traditional route through college and decided instead to play in Australia before injuring his foot last month and leaving the club in order to prepare for the NBA Draft this summer, where he figures to be a top prospect.

The question of the Ball brothers’ affiliation with their father’s troubled shoe and apparel brand has surfaced again recently, with LaVar admitting in an interview with TMZ that he’s unsure whether his son LaMelo would wear Big Baller Brand sneakers when he gets to the NBA.

“Will he be wearing a Big Baller Brand shoe? I don’t know,” LaVar said. “You’re going to have to stay tuned for that, man.”

Older brother Lonzo famously parted ways with his father’s company last year after a report emerged that one of the brand’s co-founders, Alan Foster, had embezzled millions from the company. Lonzo also later admitted that the shoes were not ready for the rigors of the NBA, claiming that he would often have to change into a new pair after each quarter because the shoes would fall apart.