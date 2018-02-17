Getty Image

LeBron James wants to focus on the remainder of this season, even though he can potentially become a free agent if he turns down his player option for the 2018-19 campaign. Should that happen, every team that could afford to give James the contract he’d surely demand would be part of an all-out blitz to try and acquire his services.

No team has been speculated about a possible landing spot for James more than the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has a ton of young talent and is in a position financially to bring another superstar to town alongside James. Add in that it would let him pursue just about whatever off the court interest he has, and the Lakers would make some amount of sense.

Because something could happen involving the Lakers, LaVar Ball is interested. TMZ caught up with the biggest baller in both the United States and Lithuania and asked him about the rumors that James will head to Los Angeles in the summer and join his son, Lonzo, on the Lakers.