LaVar Ball Believes Lonzo Would Make LeBron James A Better Player If He Joins The Lakers

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
Associate Editor
02.17.18

Getty Image

LeBron James wants to focus on the remainder of this season, even though he can potentially become a free agent if he turns down his player option for the 2018-19 campaign. Should that happen, every team that could afford to give James the contract he’d surely demand would be part of an all-out blitz to try and acquire his services.

No team has been speculated about a possible landing spot for James more than the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has a ton of young talent and is in a position financially to bring another superstar to town alongside James. Add in that it would let him pursue just about whatever off the court interest he has, and the Lakers would make some amount of sense.

Because something could happen involving the Lakers, LaVar Ball is interested. TMZ caught up with the biggest baller in both the United States and Lithuania and asked him about the rumors that James will head to Los Angeles in the summer and join his son, Lonzo, on the Lakers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLeBron JamesLonzo Ball

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP