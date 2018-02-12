LaVar Ball Clearly Has No Idea How NBA Free Agency Works

LaVar Ball‘s dream is to get all three of his sons on the same NBA roster. For years, he proclaimed the Lakers as the future home of the Ball family, but as Magic Johnson and company continue to jockey for cap space to bring in major free agents, he’s maybe coming to the realization that he could have to settle on another location for his family empire to grow.
Ball remains committed to his dream, but as he told Lithuanian reporters recently, if the Lakers aren’t willing to bring on the rest of Lonzo’s brothers, he’ll push out of L.A. and get to a team that will be willing to accommodate LaMelo and LiAngelo.
What an ass hat
I get this approach. That’s literally the only way the middle one could get an NBA contract, if it were a sweetheart deal to land Lonzo. I mean, he couldn’t even crack the starting lineup at UCLA. Lavar is determined to milk as much cash out of his kids as possible.
He must have had that talk with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka and realized they won’t take any of his f**kery. He’ll be shopping his cash-cows …I mean sons to a team that lets players push them around.
Cleveland should have some cap space by then…
This is assuming Lonzo learns to shoot and is actually WANTED by other teams….much more likely none of them are in the league in 5 years than all of them.