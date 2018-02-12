LaVar Ball Clearly Has No Idea How NBA Free Agency Works

Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s dream is to get all three of his sons on the same NBA roster. For years, he proclaimed the Lakers as the future home of the Ball family, but as Magic Johnson and company continue to jockey for cap space to bring in major free agents, he’s maybe coming to the realization that he could have to settle on another location for his family empire to grow.

Ball remains committed to his dream, but as he told Lithuanian reporters recently, if the Lakers aren’t willing to bring on the rest of Lonzo’s brothers, he’ll push out of L.A. and get to a team that will be willing to accommodate LaMelo and LiAngelo.