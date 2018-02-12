LaVar Ball Clearly Has No Idea How NBA Free Agency Works

#LA Lakers
02.12.18 4 weeks ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s dream is to get all three of his sons on the same NBA roster. For years, he proclaimed the Lakers as the future home of the Ball family, but as Magic Johnson and company continue to jockey for cap space to bring in major free agents, he’s maybe coming to the realization that he could have to settle on another location for his family empire to grow.

Ball remains committed to his dream, but as he told Lithuanian reporters recently, if the Lakers aren’t willing to bring on the rest of Lonzo’s brothers, he’ll push out of L.A. and get to a team that will be willing to accommodate LaMelo and LiAngelo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlamelo balllavar ballliangelo ballLonzo Ball

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP