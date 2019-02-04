LaVar Ball Wants Lonzo In Phoenix If He’s Traded And Will ‘Speak It Into Existence’

It’s been a little while since ol’ LaVar Ball has made his presence known to the NBA media, as LeBron James’ presence in L.A. has kept the patriarch of the Ball family fairly quiet about Lonzo and the Lakers.

However, as Lonzo’s name has come up in trade talks involving Anthony Davis we’ve heard from “his camp” that New Orleans is not a preferred destination for the young point guard. Whether Lonzo has the juice to really sway a deal by inserting his desires and demands into the equation remains to be seen, but he wants it known that the Big Easy is not where he’d like to be.

On Monday, LaVar Ball went on record with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and confirmed that he doesn’t want Lonzo in New Orleans and instead prefers him to stay in the southwest in Phoenix.

