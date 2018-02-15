LaVar Ball Performs ‘Hate Me Now’ By Nas Against Lonzo On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

#Lip Sync Battle
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Lip Sync Battle

Lonzo Ball has aspirations of having a successful rap career along with his budding pro basketball career. The eldest Ball brother will drop his first album this week and while his teammates might not be believers in his music, his dad surely is.

Lonzo Ball will be joining Lip Sync Battle this Thursday night along with LaVar as the two go head-to-head in a battle of new school versus old school fake rap performances. Lonzo is performing Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee,” and a snippet of his performance dropped earlier this week. LaVar, however, will take it back to the old school and troll his son a bit in the process.

Lonzo’s weird beef with Nas, in which he’s called the rap legend overrated, hasn’t been lost on his father. For his performance, LaVar breaks out “Hate Me Now” by Nas feat. Puff Daddy, which is fitting for the polarizing figure and also is a chance for him to mess with Lonzo a little bit.

