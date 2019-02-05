LaVar Ball Apparently Ripped Luke Walton In A Phoenix Radio Appearance

Getty Image

After months of quiet, undisturbed slumber, the Big Baller Brand giant has awoken once again.

Appearing on the Doug & Wolf Show, a morning sports talk radio show on 98.7 FM in Arizona, LaVar Ball unloaded on the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Luke Walton on Tuesday, just a day after informing ESPN that he’d prefer Lonzo to be traded to the Phoenix Suns instead of the New Orleans Pelicans if he’s included as part of a package for Anthony Davis.

Andrew Joseph of For The Win has a lengthy transcription of the appearance available, and the highlights include Ball insisting the Lakers gave Lonzo “that losing attitude” and that it would somehow be fixed by him going to the Suns. Yeah.