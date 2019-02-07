LaVar Ball Is Back And This Time Says Lonzo Is Better Than ‘Old’ LeBron James

With his son’s name dominating the news cycle as the trade deadline nears, LaVar Ball has inserted himself back into the public arena, and his comments have increased in outrageousness by the day.

It began earlier this week, when Ball told ESPN that Lonzo would prefer to play in Phoenix rather than New Orleans if he became a part of a hypothetical deal for Anthony Davis. It then jumped a level when Ball told a Phoenix radio station that Luke Walton was, in essence, a lousy head coach.

It’s now gone off the rails today, with Ball appearing on FS1’s “Undisputed” to announce that Lonzo is actually better than *squints* LeBron James. The Biggest Baller says outlandish things all the time, but this might take the cake.

