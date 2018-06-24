LaVar Ball Thinks Trading Lonzo Would Be The ‘Worst Move’ The Lakers Could Ever Make

LaVar Ball has a warning for the Los Angeles Lakers: Don’t give up on Lonzo just to go chasing a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Ball didn’t have the glorious rookie season that his father imagined, starting with the fact that the Lakers didn’t make the playoffs. But Ball struggled with injuries and up and down play, averaging 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists in his rookie season. The passing and overall court vision was there, but his shooting was inconsistent and he struggled from beyond the arc.

The potential that made him worthy of the second overall pick in last year’s draft was on display at times, but with Leonard potentially on the market, it’s plausible that the Lakers could look to move him. Ball is seen as the most coveted of L.A.’s young players, but his father thinks moving the point guard would be a huge mistake, even if it means getting Leonard and potentially attracting LeBron James to the team in free agency.

