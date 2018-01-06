LaVar Ball Claims He Knows Exactly When All Three Of His Sons Will Be On The Lakers

#LA Lakers
01.06.18 3 months ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LaVar Ball is a big believer in speaking things into existence, which is why when a Lithuanian journalist gave him a chance to add a little good mojo to one of his major predictions, he did not back down.

The journalist, who also happens to be a Lakers fan, asked LaVar to sign his Lakers hat during a press conference on Thursday. It was just one of the odd things that happened during the presser, which included a reporter asking LiAngelo Ball out on a date.

In any event, the Lakers hat was signed, but Ball was asked to include the date he thinks all three of his sons will be on the team. Of course, LaVar did not hesitate.

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlamelo balllavar ballliangelo ballLonzo Ball

