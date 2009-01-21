Lawrence Frank Is About To Get Fired

If you had to ask me, the easiest ways to get yourself fired in this League is to a) lose a lot of games, or b) sit your stars. After Saturday’s 105-85 loss to the Celtics, coach Lawrence Frank is currently doing both.
“What I did had nothing to do with setting it up for [the future],” Frank said. “The decision I made was what I felt was right at the time. [I was] not trying to set it up for the next game.”
Regardless of his intentions, Frank runs the risk of losing the respect of Devin Harris and Vince Carter, his lone stars on a 19-22 Nets team that has lost three straight and are a dismal 10-15 since the beginning of December. Without them, the team is not better than an ABA squad.
With the playoffs within reach in the East, I would not be surprised if a coaching change is on the horizon. Trading for Larry Hughes isn’t going to do anything, so you’re next best bet is to fire Frank and let former Orlando Magic coach Brian Hill takeover.
If you’re the Nets’ GM, would you fire Lawrence Frank?
Source: New York Post
That would be a knee-jerk reaction. Best thing for the Nets is to not make the playoffs and try to get a good lottery pick to build on. Squeaking into the playoffs to be first roudn fodder is just going to keep the franchise in mediocrity.
I wouldnt fire frank, id trade vince carter. for anybody.
Ironically, the Times gave him the kiss of death today:
[www.nytimes.com]
I met Sean Williams this summer and he told me they couldn’t stand him, and think he’s a bad coach
He’s been there a while. Looking at their roster, they’re not any better than a .500 team anyways, so a coaching change isn’t going to do anything.
frank should have been fired ages ago when he insisted on playing Jason Collins 30 minutes a game at the same time when kidd was a non-threat to shoot the ball. not sure how he thought a line up with a center who can’t score AND a pg who can’t score can win games.
Devin Harris doesn’t strike me as a guy who can hold a grudge. As long as Frank remains in Harris’ good graces (I don’t think one half spent on the bench is enough do damage their relationship permanently), his job is safe.
PLEASE get rid of this glorified waterboy
Sean Williams has been fired…bulletin.
Only someone without a clue would think the Times story was a kiss of death. The Times story is the exact opposite.
Oh why bother, Nets fans are just so out of it.
he hasn’t done great but looking at that roster post the Kidd and RJ trades who expected them to be three games under .500?
He shouldn’t be fired. He did was was right. Anyone with self-respect wouldn’t allow themselves to be blown out like that right from the start.
They played like they had been out all night drinking, and couldn’t give a shit. At some point Frank had to do something about the lack of effort.
Vince handled it well, and Devin should as well. One day they’ll appreciate what he did, if they don’t already.
If the GM fires Frank for that, he’s a puss. Also, the Nets are doing better than most people expected them to. If they played with fire under their ass all the time, they might actually be doing a lot better.
Before the season I would have said yes because I thought the Nets would be one of the worse teams in the league, but I think he has done a fantastic job this year developing Lopez and featuring Harris. No more head coaches should be fired during the season, its a completely idiotic move in the first place and is a reflection of incompetence in the front office
