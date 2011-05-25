Leaders 1354 “Chicago Leaders” T-Shirt

This year, the whole city of Chicago rallied around Derrick Rose and the Bulls. And with their backs up against the wall, Bulls Nation needs to stand up and stand strong. So if you’re in the Windy City and going to the United Center for tomorrow night’s Game 5, you need to pick up a “Chicago Leaders” t-shirt from Leaders 1354.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available exclusively at Leaders 1354 for $35 in camo, white or black.

