LeBron and Dwyane Are The Big Two; Kenyon Martin Turns Back The Clock

The second round did not start well for Miami. The Pacers looked to be more game for an East semifinal than Miami, the team with the MVP (LeBron) who’d just accepted the award before the game from David Stern. The building was loud, even by TV — and South Beach — standards. But it was like Indiana came out with Bose headphones on, with Roy Hibbert (17 points) and David West (17 points, 12 boards) knocking out all the noise and knocking down all the shots in the early going. Well, every drama needs three acts, and the second, an abdominal injury to Chris Bosh, beget a third, where James and Dwyane Wade took over and stole Game 1 in the process. In honorable mention for Wade was his nasty, and necessary, follow-block in the final five minutes. … It was there for Indiana, who showed they have much more than just a puncher’s chance to win this series. But now that quest is in an 0-1 hole, thanks to Wade and LBJ, who combined to score 20 straight points in the fourth. A couple crazy stats from ABC’s broadcast spelled out how the tempo and flow utterly changed for Miami in the second half here: LBJ and Wade outscored Indiana 42-38 in the second half; and those two scored or assisted on 48 of the teams’ 53 second-half points. … A game that never went more than two points out of Indiana’s control in the first half and stayed within about five until the final 30 seconds needed someone to say, OK, I got this. Miami’s two did. LBJ scored 32 with 15 boards and D-Wade had 29 and Miami got a huge assist by Joel Anthony‘s nine points and seven assists after stepping into Bosh’s role. We love guys like Anthony and Kenneth Faried for their motors and their knowledge of their roles. … The third leg of Miami’s Big Three has always been a ready target for not being steady enough to hold up his end. But after scoring 13 points in 16 minutes, we all got the Kobe “not bad” face ready. Bosh will get an MRI. Abs control how well your back holds itself together, in particular, so it’s a tricky injury. And contrary to what jokesters think, he will definitely be needed against West and Hibbert, who are huge problems even with Bosh in the lineup. … Miami didn’t hit a single three and only tried six. Indicative of how Spoelstra wanted his guys to get inside as much as possible given they weren’t shooting so hot (40 percent for each team, actually). … Hit the jump to hear about Los Angeles sneaking in a second team to the second round.
LeBron and Dwyane Are The Big Two; Kenyon Martin Turns Back The Clock
