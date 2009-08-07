LeBron Breaks Silence on “The Dunk,” Shaq, and 2010 Free Agency

Our friend J.E. Skeets of Ball Don’t Lie posted quotes from an interview that Lebron James did with the National Association of Black Journalists Sports Task Force on everything everyone wants to hear about from ‘Bron.
First up, “The Dunk.”
“I never told anyone to confiscate any tapes. Nike has a no videotape policy at pick-up games. They’ve always done that. Now that LeBron is involved, it’s blown up. It’s a play that happens in basketball all the time. You can go on YouTube and see me being dunked on by a lot of guys. I like to call myself a shot blocker and [getting dunked on] tends to happen. Jordan Crawford is going to be a good basketball player …”
LeBron on playing with Shaq:
“Wow, anytime you can get a guy like that. I was asked [by management if I] would you like him to be a part of this team and I said, ‘Of course. I’ve never had a low-post presence since I’ve been in the league. I’d love it.’
“I can defer to a teammate. If Shaq is going, I’m OK. I know one thing that’s going to happen; you can’t check Shaq one-on-one. I can use some of my athleticism when a double team comes and slash to the rim. He’s a very good passer so he’ll just throw it at the rim and I’ll go get it. This will benefit ‘Z’ [Zydrunas Ilgauskas(notes)] because he can go against second-tier guys. Shaq will be very big for us. I can be more of a threat. No matter if I catch it I can spot up and I’ll still have a live dribble. I don’t have to settle for taking a shot. Instead of dribbling the ball up where guys can pressure me. If I’m catching the ball out of double teams from Shaq, I can become a shooter. Now I can drive.”
And the topic that will have everyone breathless for the next year, 2010 free agency and the possibility of staying in Cleveland:
“I hope so. I signed a contract in 2006 with a three-year extension to leave my options open. Hopefully everything works out. I’m not ashamed of anything in Cleveland … I’m looking forward to this season and we’ll see what happens.”
What, if anything, do you take from LeBron’s comments?
To read the rest of Skeets’ post, go HERE.
“Never had an inside presence.” Kind of a slight on Big Z. He might not be as flashy as a name as Shaq but he’s been pretty solid lowpost presence throughout his career (minus the early injuries).
Not to sound like a Lebron lover, but I always tell people that it wasn’t Lebron who wanted those tapes confiscated. That was the over protective parents (Nike) that wanted to get rid of the evidence. The dunk was nasty but not really embarassing, especially when you know Lebron can come back down on the other end and do the same thing.
What I learned from this article…Lebron will win a championship this season!
LeBron would be a lot more likeable if he stopped referring to himself in the third person, maybe he’s trying to get his name in the dictionary.
@ Dime
Why didn’t/haven’t you guys post anything about JR Smith’s Twitter controversy?
it sounds alot like New York or any other team is gonna get LBJ hes staying…
Also it isnt a slight to Big Z because he isnt a lowpost player hes a 15-18 ft. shooter and gets most his shots around the basket from putbacks not post ups.
First off is dude’s name really have “Skeets” in it??
That is just funny in itself.
Nike really had him (LeBron) looking like a punk for a minute. Still one has to think, with the power LeBron has he could have easily said hey just give the tapes back and all is over with. Or, he could have come out and said this a while ago. Hmmm I think ya boy was happy Nike took them, then when a video still came out and it wasn’t a big deal LeBron wanted to come out and be like it wasn’t me. RRR.
That is a cold statement to make in not recognizing Z at all. I mean he is better than many bigs out now. Hope LeBron remembers foul trouble is really King when it comes to Shaq and his chances at the trophy.
As far as LeBron staying. LeBron is gone regardless (winning it all or not). Shaq will be out to, off to some other squad … What star has Shaq not played with yet, Brandon Roy, Kevin Durant?
I wanna see if LeBron is going to stay true to his word (being in the dunk contest) and compete. You know if he backs down Kenny and Chuck are going in on dude.(no homo).
Brons goin to have to continue working on his catch and shoot game because shaqs gonna clog the lane and take away alot of his clear outs, where hes actually most effective, hes never really had another star who demands the ball and demand a certain amount of touches per game. and i believe Boozer was a lowpost presence in James’ rookie year.
Way to come clean about this now, Bron. Do you show up at Dwight Howard’s house to congratulate him on winning Game 6 tomorrow?
@1 “Never had an inside presence.”
Sure it’s a bad quote, if you change it.
“I’ve never had a low-post presence” on the other hand, is fair enough, as Z doesn’t really have the athleticism and explosive strength to play in the low post. He finesses, hooks and shoots in the high post, which is still inside, and steps out to damn near the 3. He can’t launch up with two dudes hanging on him like Diesel can.
Criticise the man’s words, don’t change them just to make a criticism viable.
@nerditry
lol thats hilarious.
yea I dont think this is a slight to Big Z either. Bron is talking about having a guy down on the block whos gonna go straight up with it not slide out and shoot the midrange jumper.
lebron james is overrated
last time i check he’s the mvp, then overrated?lol
Last time I checked Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki have MVP’s. People though do need to lower the Lebron hate…you should appreciate seeing such a great player play, instead of focu
Last time I checked Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki have MVP’s. People though do need to lower the Lebron hate…you should appreciate seeing such a great player play…
Too bad it sounds like Nike rehearsed lebron on exactly what to say over and over again. He even says his name when they said it. –
Too bad it sounds like Nike rehearsed lebron on exactly what to say over and over again. He even says his name when they said it. –
why does he refer to himself in the third person? i hate players that do that.
and i hated this line “I’m just moving on. You guys beat me …”
as if he was the only one, like it was 5 on 1. and you guys parade and slobber all over him that he’s a team player? yet all he does is mention himself? you beat me? LOL what a joke. the media needs to take off their lebron glasses, and really see him for the guy he really is. he isn’t anybody the media wants you to believe he is.
He refers to himself in the third person because he’s an spoiled arrogant princess diva, that’s why.
Lmao, lebron sounds like a nike drone. Pathetic.
He probably refers to himself in third person because he’s building the Lebron brand. Still pretty annoying.
The Lebron hate never surprised me that much. The best player(s) in the league will always get hated by at least as many who loved them. Even Jordan was hated by a small but vocal group of idiots. I say let ’em hate; I’ll watch and I’ll appreciate the greatness.
Very harsh to Big Z
one of lebron’s many advisor’s, should enroll him in some college courses. I am so over lebron. he sucks, and the sooner the media takes his di** out of their mouths, they can truly see what a joke he is.
btw, shaq is not going to be that much of a difference. Orlando ate up their guards on the perimeter, not the inside. I can’t wait to see my lakers dance all over them on christmas and then in the finals (if the cavs even make it that far).
I think Shaq’s arrival in Cleveland will get them over the hump against Orlando.
Lebrons game has been about the clearout up to this point because no one else on the team naturally generates their own buckets close to the rim. Wasn’t Jordan’s primarily about the slash to the basket before Phil & Pippen showed up?
Now Lebron has someone else who can force a double team, hit open teamates and grab boards for easy put backs. Last year Mo allowed Lebron to spend a few less plays orchestrating the offense and now Shaq gives them someone else to go to.
Big Z’s Lithuanian ass ain’t got low-post game, he just shoots the midrange J, c’mon now.
And you know Varejao can’t be pissed, remember that infamous shot he took in the Finals? No low post game, either. How the hell did he get that contract?
The dunk was really nothing. Now Nike or LeBron (or both) have elevated Crawford to iconic status and raised his exposure. And for what? A weak dunk where LeBron came over for help defense. Whomever pulled the tapes are stupid beyond their position.
And as far as Shaq? Good addition but it still does not solve the Orlando Magic dilemma. The problem was not the inside game offensively (though there is none). The problem was that they did not have the mobility in the bigs to properly defend the pick-and-roll. So add Shaq and the shooters still get good looks and the outcome is the same. “The King” is thinking offense w/ Shaq but the “D” was the problem against the Magic.