LeBron Breaks Silence on “The Dunk,” Shaq, and 2010 Free Agency

Our friend J.E. Skeets of Ball Don’t Lie posted quotes from an interview that Lebron James did with the National Association of Black Journalists Sports Task Force on everything everyone wants to hear about from ‘Bron.

First up, “The Dunk.”



“I never told anyone to confiscate any tapes. Nike has a no videotape policy at pick-up games. They’ve always done that. Now that LeBron is involved, it’s blown up. It’s a play that happens in basketball all the time. You can go on YouTube and see me being dunked on by a lot of guys. I like to call myself a shot blocker and [getting dunked on] tends to happen. Jordan Crawford is going to be a good basketball player …”

LeBron on playing with Shaq:

“Wow, anytime you can get a guy like that. I was asked [by management if I] would you like him to be a part of this team and I said, ‘Of course. I’ve never had a low-post presence since I’ve been in the league. I’d love it.’ “I can defer to a teammate. If Shaq is going, I’m OK. I know one thing that’s going to happen; you can’t check Shaq one-on-one. I can use some of my athleticism when a double team comes and slash to the rim. He’s a very good passer so he’ll just throw it at the rim and I’ll go get it. This will benefit ‘Z’ [Zydrunas Ilgauskas(notes)] because he can go against second-tier guys. Shaq will be very big for us. I can be more of a threat. No matter if I catch it I can spot up and I’ll still have a live dribble. I don’t have to settle for taking a shot. Instead of dribbling the ball up where guys can pressure me. If I’m catching the ball out of double teams from Shaq, I can become a shooter. Now I can drive.”

And the topic that will have everyone breathless for the next year, 2010 free agency and the possibility of staying in Cleveland:

“I hope so. I signed a contract in 2006 with a three-year extension to leave my options open. Hopefully everything works out. I’m not ashamed of anything in Cleveland … I’m looking forward to this season and we’ll see what happens.”

What, if anything, do you take from LeBron’s comments?

